Ice Cube is optimistic that the auto-tune trend will lead music fans back to real voices despite the burgeoning popularity of AI.

“I think people don’t want a computerized rapper no more,” the West Coast rap legend told “Full Send” podcast hosts Kyle Forgeard and Aaron Steinberg in their latest episode. “You know, they wanna hear your voice. Like, I don’t know any rappers by their voice no more. I used to know all the rappers just on hearing their voice,” explained Cube.

The Lethal Injection artists further declared that the auto-tune wave has led to the destruction of music’s shelf life, making it nearly impossible for a song to hold a listener’s attention. Even worse, Cube expressed that AI is somewhat of a direct byproduct of the more computerized sound’s widespread acceptance. However, he excludes artists such as T-Pain and Roger Troutman, whom he said successfully used the audio processor to create their own style.

“I think AI is demonic. I think AI is gonna get a backlash from real people, real organic people. So I think artists need to go back to using their real voice and making sure people know this is authentic, not made from a computer,” explained the Mount Westmore group member.

When Forgeard suggested that AI was coming for Cube, he was quick to let it be known he won’t hesitate to duke it out in court. “Imma sue the motherf**ker who made it, too. And the people and the platform that play it. Somebody can’t take you and — it’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay,” he said.

In a recent interview for Forbes, hit-making producer Timbaland openly discussed his intentions to “commercialize artificial intelligence software that will revolutionize how songs are made.” He confidently told the publication he was going to lead the way, noting that AI will help artists generate money from their music with a lower overhead cost. Several figures in the industry have expressed their concerns about the technology, so how this all plays out will be interesting to see, whether or not Timbaland continues to move forward with his endeavor.