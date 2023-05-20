A transgender high school student in Mississippi is facing a devastating reality hours before her graduation today (May 20). Late Friday (May 19) evening, U.S. District Court Judge Taylor McNeel issued a ruling during an emergency injunction barring the 17-year-old, who was born male, from wearing a dress at the ceremony.

L.B. has dressed as a girl throughout her four years at Harrison Central High School. Two weeks before the commencement, she claimed that she was pulled aside by Principal Kelly Fuller and questioned about her attire for the ceremonious day. When she disclosed her plans to wear a white dress and women’s shoes that fall in line with the required dress code, she was informed that she would have to dress as her male counterparts, in slacks and male shoes underneath her graduation gown.

As a result, on May 18, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi filed a civil suit on behalf of L.B. and her parents, Samantha and Henry Brown, against the Harrison County School District, the county school board, Superintendent Mitchell King, and Fuller. The complaint claims the senior’s rights under the 14th Amendment and Title IX, as well as her right to freedom of expression, are being violated.

“My graduation is supposed to be a moment of pride and celebration, and school officials want to turn it into a moment of humiliation and shame,” said L.B. in a statement released by the ACLU. “The clothing I’ve chosen is fully appropriate for the ceremony, and the superintendent’s objections to it are entirely unfair to myself, my family, and all transgender students like me. I have the right to celebrate my graduation as who I am, not who anyone else wants me to be,” she added.

Samantha attempted to sway Superintendent King’s decision on enforcing the strict gender dress code but was unsuccessful. According to the Sun Herald, King told the supportive mother that her child was still a boy. In the end, Judge McNeel sided with the district, noting that Samantha and Henry signed a graduation agreement informing students and parents of the clothing policy. The Sun Herald reviewed the dress code, pointing out that there is no stipulation for trans people. As for L.B., she has no plans on attending the commencement ceremony dressed as a boy; therefore, she will not be attending.