Photo: Laurie Rubin via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

A transgender high school student in Mississippi is facing a devastating reality hours before her graduation today (May 20). Late Friday (May 19) evening, U.S. District Court Judge Taylor McNeel issued a ruling during an emergency injunction barring the 17-year-old, who was born male, from wearing a dress at the ceremony.

L.B. has dressed as a girl throughout her four years at Harrison Central High School. Two weeks before the commencement, she claimed that she was pulled aside by Principal Kelly Fuller and questioned about her attire for the ceremonious day. When she disclosed her plans to wear a white dress and women’s shoes that fall in line with the required dress code, she was informed that she would have to dress as her male counterparts, in slacks and male shoes underneath her graduation gown.

As a result, on May 18, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi filed a civil suit on behalf of L.B. and her parents, Samantha and Henry Brown, against the Harrison County School District, the county school board, Superintendent Mitchell King, and Fuller. The complaint claims the senior’s rights under the 14th Amendment and Title IX, as well as her right to freedom of expression, are being violated.

“My graduation is supposed to be a moment of pride and celebration, and school officials want to turn it into a moment of humiliation and shame,” said L.B. in a statement released by the ACLU. “The clothing I’ve chosen is fully appropriate for the ceremony, and the superintendent’s objections to it are entirely unfair to myself, my family, and all transgender students like me. I have the right to celebrate my graduation as who I am, not who anyone else wants me to be,” she added.

Samantha attempted to sway Superintendent King’s decision on enforcing the strict gender dress code but was unsuccessful. According to the Sun Herald, King told the supportive mother that her child was still a boy. In the end, Judge McNeel sided with the district, noting that Samantha and Henry signed a graduation agreement informing students and parents of the clothing policy. The Sun Herald reviewed the dress code, pointing out that there is no stipulation for trans people. As for L.B., she has no plans on attending the commencement ceremony dressed as a boy; therefore, she will not be attending.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kentucky teacher faces backlash for allowing student to wear KKK costume

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter shows support for Missouri student suspended after filming teacher saying the N-word

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

South Carolina Senate moves to limit race discussions and related topics in classrooms

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

North Dakota governor signs bill banning transgender pronouns in public schools, jobs

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
LGBTQ rights

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kentucky teacher faces backlash for allowing student to wear KKK costume

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter shows support for Missouri student suspended after filming teacher saying the N-word

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

South Carolina Senate moves to limit race discussions and related topics in classrooms

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

North Dakota governor signs bill banning transgender pronouns in public schools, jobs

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
Social Justice

“Citi Bike Karen” placed on leave after screaming for help while trying to steal in viral clip

“Citi Bike Karen” may need a ride to the unemployment line soon.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023
Social Justice

Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental

“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
View More