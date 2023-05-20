Good Burger is back in business two months after its leading men, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, confirmed that a sequel to the classic film had finally been greenlit! In mid-March, the two actors reprised their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, during a special appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

During the late-night show’s cold open, the comedic duo and Fallon welcomed fans to Good Burger 2, home of the Good Burger. Thompson revealed that filming for the sequel was slated to begin sometime this summer. However, on Friday (May 19), TMZ obtained photos of the burger joint and crew on location in Providence, Rhode Island, proving that production was already in full swing. According to the outlet, filming kicked off on Thursday (May 18).

Additional outlets that obtained images from the set showed that Thompson and Mitchell had already begun filming scenes. In one photo, Mitchell can be seen in his Good Burger uniform and rocking his character’s signature braided bob hairdo. The longstanding “Saturday Night Live” comic was spotted in regular attire.

Following the news of a follow-up to the 1997 Nickelodeon movie, the two “All That” alums issued public statements about finally answering fans’ requests for a sequel. “I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger,” said Thompson in a statement obtained by Variety. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud, and now to be back where it all began, working on the sequel, is surreal! [I] love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” said Mitchell. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed, and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

The movie’s longline reads: “Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.” A release date has not been disclosed just yet, but fans looking for a dose of nostalgia will be able to stream Good Burger 2 on Paramount+ when the time comes.

Check out snippets of Good Burger 2 and its stars below.

A couple small crowds in North Providence, Rhode Isand, were raving after meeting Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell at the “Good Burger” set today. pic.twitter.com/rd1XX6ls1N — Carlos Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) May 19, 2023

My kid skipping school to see Kenan and Kel shoot Good Burger 2 lol pic.twitter.com/cxA0ncRklM — diana 🪩 (@dipyouindaylite) May 19, 2023