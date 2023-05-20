Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Good Burger is back in business two months after its leading men, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, confirmed that a sequel to the classic film had finally been greenlit! In mid-March, the two actors reprised their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, during a special appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

During the late-night show’s cold open, the comedic duo and Fallon welcomed fans to Good Burger 2, home of the Good Burger. Thompson revealed that filming for the sequel was slated to begin sometime this summer. However, on Friday (May 19), TMZ obtained photos of the burger joint and crew on location in Providence, Rhode Island, proving that production was already in full swing. According to the outlet, filming kicked off on Thursday (May 18).

Additional outlets that obtained images from the set showed that Thompson and Mitchell had already begun filming scenes. In one photo, Mitchell can be seen in his Good Burger uniform and rocking his character’s signature braided bob hairdo. The longstanding “Saturday Night Live” comic was spotted in regular attire.

Following the news of a follow-up to the 1997 Nickelodeon movie, the two “All That” alums issued public statements about finally answering fans’ requests for a sequel. “I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger,” said Thompson in a statement obtained by Variety. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud, and now to be back where it all began, working on the sequel, is surreal! [I] love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” said Mitchell. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed, and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

The movie’s longline reads: “Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.” A release date has not been disclosed just yet, but fans looking for a dose of nostalgia will be able to stream Good Burger 2 on Paramount+ when the time comes.

Check out snippets of Good Burger 2 and its stars below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lance Reddick remembered in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Ludacris got emotional while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

9 best moments from Blac Chyna's "Caresha Please" interview

By T'Keyah Hayes
  /  05.19.2023

Metro Boomin announces official soundtrack for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Marlo Hampton shares message for Black women: "We need to praise each other more"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Derrick Hayes became the businessman he is today after watching his dad take his last breath

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Netflix viewer solves yearslong kidnapping case after spotting victim while shopping

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Yung Miami returns to her hosting era as she announces a new "Caresha Please" episode

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Kel Mitchell
kenan thompson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lance Reddick remembered in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Ludacris got emotional while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

9 best moments from Blac Chyna's "Caresha Please" interview

By T'Keyah Hayes
  /  05.19.2023

Metro Boomin announces official soundtrack for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Marlo Hampton shares message for Black women: "We need to praise each other more"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Derrick Hayes became the businessman he is today after watching his dad take his last breath

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Netflix viewer solves yearslong kidnapping case after spotting victim while shopping

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Yung Miami returns to her hosting era as she announces a new "Caresha Please" episode

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
Social Justice

“Citi Bike Karen” placed on leave after screaming for help while trying to steal in viral clip

“Citi Bike Karen” may need a ride to the unemployment line soon.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023
Social Justice

Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental

“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
View More