Today (May 18), Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge reunite as NxWorries for a new single titled “Daydreaming.” Over nostalgic, soulful vibes provided by Knxwledge, .Paak sings about falling into a trance over the love of his life.

“I’ll be outside, underneath the balcony, knew you was mine when you threw down the key, up all night, tryin’ all kinds of things, love of your life, you know that I’m tryna be, daydreamin’, when I met you, never met you, kiss me, let me know that it’s real… girl, you’re so fine, shinin’ like a diamond ring, look me in the eyes and tell me you would diе for me, Bonnie and Clyde, likе it’s 2003, love of your life, you know that I gotta be…”

“Daydreaming” also boasts a visual that comes courtesy of Knxwledge. With help from video game outfit Rockstar Games, viewers can see .Paak in the Grand Theft Auto universe, living out the song’s lyrics and even breaking out a guitar for an instrumental solo toward the end. It’s certainly not .Paak‘s first foray into GTA’s virtual atmosphere — he was a supporting character in the Dr. Dre-led online quest “The Contract.”

Back in 2016, NxWorries liberated their debut studio LP, Yes Lawd!, which contained 19 dope cuts and was led by the hit single “Suede.” Since then, fans have been treated to a quality EP of Yes Lawd! remixes and notable drops like “​itkanbe[sonice]” (from Knxwledge’s 2020 album, 1988) and “Where I Go” with H.E.R. As confirmed via press release, a Stones Throw-backed sophomore body of work can be expected before 2023 comes to a close.

Press play on “Daydreaming” below. As previously reported by REVOLT, NxWorries will be heading out on a world tour this summer. You can check out the full schedule for that here.