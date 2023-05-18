A miracle has reportedly taken place in Colombia. Officials are investigating how four children, between the ages of 11 months and 13, were the only survivors of a plane crash. What makes the story even more fascinating is that the aircraft went down in the dense Colombian Amazon jungle more than two weeks ago.

According to an article published by CBS News this morning (May 18), the plane went down in Guaviare, Colombia on May 1. Traveling with the minors were three adults, including their mother and the pilot, who unfortunately did not survive the crash. Over 100 military individuals and search and rescue dogs scoured the area for signs of life, eventually finding debris such as hair scrunchies, half-eaten pieces of fruit and baby bottles that led to the discovery.

A Cessna 206 flying from Araraquara to San José del Guaviare reported an engine failure and raised an emergency on 1 May. It was discovered after more than 370 hours of searching. ,🔽 pic.twitter.com/GUz8E7cq8o — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) May 18, 2023

Avianline Charters owns the small plane the group traveled on and relayed a message from one of the search party members. The company stated that the children “were being transported by boat downriver and that they were all alive.” Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, shared the good news as well. “After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country,” he tweeted. However, multiple outlets noted that the military has yet to confirm the news or conclude their search.

Astrid Caceres, director of Colombia’s Family Affairs Institute, gave a statement obtained by CNN. “It’s hard to communicate in the jungle, and yesterday it was raining, too,” she began. Caceres continued, “The information I have is that they are fine, we also understand they had very hard days, but these are kids who moved around the area, and they seemed OK. We are still missing that very, very last link that confirms all our hopes. Until we have the photo of the kids, we won’t be stopping. We are not underestimating the information we received, but we want to confirm [directly] ourselves.”