The REVOLT Podcast Network launched in late 2022 and has grown exponentially since then thanks to shows like the award-winning “Caresha Please” starring Yung Miami of the City Girls. Today (May 18), the company is proud to announce an exciting lineup of eight new shows joining the family as part of the spring 2023 class.

“The Double Dose Podcast,” hosted by Chanda and Chanelle Reynolds, sees the two dynamic Black women sharing their perspectives on pop culture, politics, and more. Chanelle also hosts “The Success Playbook Podcast” where the sports executive and bestselling author offers helpful tips for achieving success. Chanda, meanwhile, helms “Paging Dr. Chanda,” in which the licensed clinical psychologist has conversations across generations about mental health and faith.

DJ Sbu, Farai Gundan, and Penuel head “The Hustlers Corner Podcast.” On it, the trio welcomes entrepreneurs, innovators, and rising stars from across the diaspora for inspiring interviews. Media personality Odessa Chambers covers all things Jamaican, Caribbean, and African pop culture on “REASONINGS with Odessa.”

Film producer and music executive Big Court dives in to the rap game, the music industry, TV, film and more on the “Holdin’ Court Podcast.” He’s joined by industry executive Ken Schoech, aka “Producer Ken,” as they explore the state of entertainment today.

On “Women in Hip Hop,” Jazzie Belle gives femcees their flowers as she sits down with industry insiders and learns about what it’s like being a woman about her business in a male-dominated space. And on “Music is the Love Language,” comedian Clint Coley reflects on music as it relates to relationships.

“REVOLT is committed to providing a platform for the most impactful voices in the world to have the important conversations that matter to our audience and these shows are a strong testament to that,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “We’re introducing a slate of new podcasts anchored by dynamic and powerful Black women, including international shows that reflect our culture across the diaspora, so we’re excited for listeners to tune in and be inspired.”

Aki Garrett, vice president of business development for REVOLT and general manager of the REVOLT Podcast Network, echoed a similar sentiment. “The REVOLT Podcast Network is an important part of our content strategy, and we’re excited to see it continue to grow,” he shared. “Our team has worked hard to curate a lineup that reflects our commitment to showcasing Black women and Black culture on a global scale. We’re excited to share these shows with our community and hope they educate, empower and entertain our audience.”

The new spring 2023 shows are available to listen on the REVOLT Podcast Network now. Check them out!