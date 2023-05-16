Over the weekend, a group of men claiming to be members of Patriot Front, an American white nationalist and neo-fascist hate group, descended upon Washington, D.C. The self-proclaimed white supremacists marched as they carried American flags and wore face coverings with matching outfits. Although their gathering was possibly meant to be intimidating, no one seemed threatened by their presence — including Joe Flood.

Flood, a resident of Washington, D.C., heard about their gathering, hopped on a red bicycle, and approached the right-wing demonstrators to give them a piece of his mind. “No one likes you. Your mom hates you. Your friends hate you. You were the losers of your high school class. You are sloppy. You are not even matching. You all have different [types] of pants on,” he was recorded yelling to the Patriot Front. In response to a sign that read, “Reclaim America,” Flood howled, “Reclaim your virginity.”

thank you for being hilarious and on the right side of history ❤️‍🔥 — 🇺🇦goblin🫧🐽 (@goblin__soup) May 16, 2023

An internet sensation was born. “Dude on the bike was spitting bars,” one person said. Another thanked him “for being hilarious and on the right side of history.” “Joe Flood called out white supremacists in Washington, D.C. for the impotent losers they are! Be like Joe Flood!” a similar, supportive tweet read. Flood confessed his newfound celebrity came as a surprise. “I didn’t even know I was being filmed. Blew up on TikTok on Saturday (May 13) night and then Twitter, Reddit and Instagram on Sunday (May 14). And then Monday (May 15) night on ‘The Rachel Maddow Show,’” he admitted today (May 16) on Twitter.

When speaking with MSNBC’s Maddow, Flood shared, “This guy was giving the speech, and he kept having to stop, and pull his speech out of his pocket and then start reading it again. And so every time he stopped, I would yell at him, say that he was boring. And I said, ‘Why can’t you memorize your speech? Why can’t you memorize your speech?’ And then I said, ‘You look like General Custer’s illegitimate son.’”

See the hilarious clips and responses below.

