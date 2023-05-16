Social media users are outraged after a video of a white male teacher using a racial slur in a Missouri classroom recently surfaced online. What makes the incident even more appalling is that the student who recorded the interaction was suspended.

Mary Walton, a sophomore at Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri, told the Springfield News-Leader she wasn’t sure how the conversation began, but his repetitive use of the derogatory term prompted her to record it on her phone. In the article published over the weekend, Walton claimed the unidentified instructor said the N-word “six times in total.” She managed to film it twice before he noticed she was recording and demanded she stop.

A Missouri teacher has been placed on administrative leave after saying the N-word multiple times in front of students. The student who recorded the video received a 3 day suspension for violating the school district's electronic device policy. https://t.co/ByCSl0ww4t pic.twitter.com/VixoozVErR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 16, 2023

“I know two of my classmates were talking, and he just kind of got in their conversation. He said something like, ‘Why are you allowed to say it and I am not?‘” the Missouri sophomore recalled. Walton added, “I wanted proof that he said it, so I could give it to the office and hold him accountable for what he said. I don’t think what he did was right.” Instead, she was placed on a three-day out-of-school suspension for “inappropriate use of electronic devices” that began on Friday (May 12). She is allowed to return tomorrow (May 17). The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave.

“Because as we know, exposing racism is worse than racism,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Mary Walton did the right thing and is suspended. The teacher who used the slur hasn’t been identified. So the school is protecting the racist teacher and is punishing the student. Missouri is such a backwoods state.” More users praised her actions with one noting, “The student, Mary Walton, is a hero for exposing the teacher. Let’s remember her name. Her [three-day] suspension will pass, and she will know she did the right thing.”

See what others are saying below.

The student, Mary Walton, is a hero for exposing the teacher. Let's remember her name. Her 3 day suspension will pass and she will know she did the right thing. https://t.co/M2sI0PhAmW — ⚖️Pennell Somsen: Performatively masked & vaxxed (@PinaS1945) May 15, 2023

I find it so disgusting that they felt the need to suspend this student so much that their reasoning is breaking the electronic devices rule the school has. This is blatant retaliation on the schools part and it is beyond unacceptable. Whoever suspended her needs to go. — Scarygodma 🎃 (@Skullandcrossb3) May 16, 2023

Wait a minute, the student gets a 3 day suspension for recording, a 3 day suspension is what they give kids for fighting. So the same outcome can come from recording a video as it can for fighting? SMH — Dean (@thedeans_list) May 16, 2023

There should be an exception to the electronics rule for this type of circumstance. The kid shouldn't be on suspension for providing proof of the hostile environment the kids in that class were being forced to endure. — TxGrrrl 🟧 (@TxGrrrl) May 16, 2023

Mary Walton did the right thing and is suspended. The teacher who used the slur hasn’t been identified. So the school is protecting the racist teacher and is punishing the student. #Missouri is such a backwoods state. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/4irxGuSSpC — Linda is sick of guns 🟧 (@LindaM32109623) May 16, 2023

Is sue that school. How you suspend a child for recording so they can report a hostile environment in YOUR facility? Yea my child wouldn’t be there another day — 🦄 Popular Introvert 💫✨ (@MizzCreme) May 16, 2023

In what scenario does that language come up in geometry class? I support Mary Walton. The HS should apologize to her an all students. — KokiCat (@RAH19671) May 16, 2023

What in the world?! Why would this teacher use that word? AND The students were suspended! 🤬 — Marcela Peña (@MarcelaMarjean) May 16, 2023

We all have an obligation to speak out when injustice occurs, particularly when people in power abuse our trust. I applaud Mary Walton for sharing that video. Her school should apologize. https://t.co/LW0oSYIUP1 — BethanyMannForCongress (@Mann4Congress) May 16, 2023