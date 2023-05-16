On Monday (May 15), Stones Throw Records announced that Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge will be reuniting as NxWorries for a 2023 world tour. In addition, new music from the California duo is on the way, as a link within the aforementioned announcement revealed that a single titled “Daydreaming” is set to make landfall this Thursday (May 18).
Back in 2016, NxWorries liberated their debut studio LP, Yes Lawd!, which contained 19 soulful cuts — including the group’s breakthrough single, “Suede.” Since then, fans have been treated to an EP of Yes Lawd! remixes and notable cuts like “itkanbe[sonice]” (taken from Knxwledge’s 2020 album, 1988) and “Where I Go” with H.E.R.
In a recent interview with The Root, .Paak opened up about NxWorries’ impending return. “Everything comes full circle,” he stated. “A lot of people don’t know that when Knxwledge and I signed to Stones Throw Records, that was one of my first-ever record contracts.”
He continued, “All these different musical personalities are a lot of fun for me because I can get bored doing the same thing. I don’t like to be comfortable. I like to push for different sounds and I feel like me and Knxwledge’s sound, NxWorries, is really needed right now.”
Check out the group’s forthcoming tour schedule below.
NxWorries’ 2023 world tour dates:
May 25: Milan, Italy — Fabrique
May 27: Brussels, Belgium — Core Festival
May 28: London, England — Cross the Tracks Festival
May 30: Birmingham, England — O2 Institute
June 1: Barcelona, Spain — Primavera Sound Barcelona
June 2: Paris, France — We Love Green
June 3: Aarhus, Denmark — Northside Festival
June 5: Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg Ronda
June 8: Madrid, Spain — Primavera Sound Madrid
June 9: Porto, Portugal — Primavera Sound Portugal
June 11: Manchester, England — Parklife Festival
June 24: New York, NY — Blue Note Jazz Festival NYC
July 21: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — Good Vibes Festival
July 23: Jakarta, Indonesia — We the Fest
July 28: Niigata, Japan — Fuji Rock Festival
July 30: St. Helena, CA — Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa
