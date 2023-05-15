It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (May 17), viewers can look forward to Marlo Hampton hitting up REVOLT’s interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so prepare yourselves. Hampton will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host, and fans can expect a very candid conversation.

Today (May 15), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the chat. In the sneak peek, Hampton began by lifting up her wig and revealing her growing edges. Lee then asked her, “If you had to remove one of the housewives from the cast, who would it be?” Without hesitating, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star responded, “Kenya” before adding her two cents regarding Kandi Burruss’ sex life. Check out the trailer up top to peep for yourself.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Marlo Hampton!