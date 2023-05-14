Photo: John Normile / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Today (May 14) marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. To honor the lives of the 10 victims, Mayor Byron Brown and community stakeholders held a remembrance memorial at the site of the tragedy. A permanent fixture honoring the victims will be placed at the site later this year.

As widely reported, a racist attack unfolded when Payton S. Gendron, dressed in tactical gear and armed with an assault-style rifle, took aim at shoppers in the parking lot. In total, he injured 13 people. Mayor Brown began his remarks by stating that “a white supremacist drove to our great city with the expressed intent of killing as many Black people as possible.” Authorities determined that the 18-year-old targeted the predominantly Black community in a rampage he spent months orchestrating.

“He took 10 lives, 10 precious lives, and injured three others,” said Brown. He expressed that the aftermath of the shooting left Buffalo “traumatized and grieving.” The fatally wounded victims are Ruth Whitfield, 86; Pearl Young, 77; Katherine “Kat” Massey, 72; Heyward Patterson, 67; Celestine Chaney, 65; Geraldine Talley, 62; Andre Mackneil, 53; Margus Morrison, 52; Aaron Salter, Jr., 55; and Roberta Drury, 32.

Brown continued, “In the days, weeks, and months since the mass shooting, Buffalonians and West New Yorkers came together in amazing ways, lifted each other up, [and] supported each other in our grief and showed the world why we are known as the city of good neighbors, the way this community came together.”

Speaking directly to the survivors and victims’ families, he expressed pride in how they have stood up and spoken out to uplift their community despite the massacre. “I consider all of you heroes, the way you have — in the face of the most unimaginable tragedy that anyone can think of — the way you have represented your families,” said Brown, who is in his third term as mayor.   

On Friday (May 12), a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of three families. The documents show defendants are listed as six social media platforms (Facebook, Snapchat, Google, Discord, Reddit, and Twitch), a body armor manufacturer, a New York-based gun store, a gun accessories manufacturer, and the shooter’s parents.

Sunday also marks Mother’s Day, an occasion that Brown acknowledged is bittersweet for the families who have been in mourning after losing a loved one a year ago. “I just want to take a moment, even on this somber day, to recognize all of the mothers, to thank the mothers who are here with us today and who are watching and listening. Thank you for what you mean to our families and communities,” he said. Others who spoke at the memorial included Tops Friendly Market President and COO John Persons, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Reverend Rachelle Robinson.

The full remembrance service can be viewed below.

Patrick Lyoya's family pushes for justice a year after he was killed by an officer

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Rasheem Carter's mother speaks out as a fourth set of possible remains is found

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Buffalo mayor declares families of Tops mass shooting victims “heroes” ahead of one-year anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Jordan Neely's family says Daniel Penny's manslaughter charge is too lenient

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

Officers arrest suspect for the brutal killing and disposal of a gay Black Brooklyn teen

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Twitter users call out Daniel Penny’s surrender: “This is what privilege looks like”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Daniel Penny surrenders to NYC authorities after being charged with the death of Jordan Neely

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Daniel Penny will be criminally charged for the death of Jordan Neely

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death before grand jury weighs charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Virginia hospital employee shoots and kills coworker

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Uber driver sentenced to 25 years after fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter protester

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Texas mall shooter was expelled from the military over mental health concerns, officials say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Judge denies Tory Lanez new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Louisiana man charged after shooting a 14-year-old girl in the back of her head

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023
