Photo: Christopher Furlong / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

People on Twitter know how to have a good time, at least when they want to. This weekend is no different, as hundreds of users have joined in on the viral tweet thread that sparked debates about the real villains of popular films and television shows.

Not a single fictional soul is safe, as proven by the tweet that started this entire discourse. On Friday (May 12), a user by the name of @cronopiatw posed the scheming cat Tom as the villain and Jerry the mouse as the real villain. From there, scores of quote retweets laid out a slew of other debatable characters, some not so debatable, who took the fall for being the problem.

One person suggested that “Insecure” best friends Molly Carter and Issa Dee were another prime example of fans getting it wrong when it comes to labeling one of them the antagonist. By and large, reactions to the show’s five seasons proved that Molly was consistently viewed as the problematic individual in the friendship. More than one Twitter user, however, agreed that it was Issa all along.

Another user brought up the 1997 family drama Soul Food, which cast the well-to-do sister Teri Joseph as the bane of her relatives’ existence. But instead of siding with the family, the user declared them all the real villains. A third example of fans choosing violence is when Norman Lear’s “Good Times” was thrown into the mix. The Evans family never made their way out of poverty after a series of mishaps and shortcomings seemingly sealed their fate to continue living in the Cabrini-Green housing projects. The matriarch, Florida Evans, was heavily viewed as the main reason her children never made it to a prosperous life.

Check out some of the other matchups users came up with below. But be warned, your fave probably landed on the list.

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

'Aladdin' actor deactivates Twitter after appearing to shade 'The Little Mermaid's' projected box office success

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Gabrielle Union says 'Bring It On' shot "fake scenes" to give the "illusion" the East Compton Clovers had equal screen time

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada's Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

"P-Valley's" season three will take an extended Mississippi minute amid Hollywood's writers' strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Shemar Moore is all smiles after CBS uncancels "S.W.A.T." in favor of a seventh and final season

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023
