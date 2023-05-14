People on Twitter know how to have a good time, at least when they want to. This weekend is no different, as hundreds of users have joined in on the viral tweet thread that sparked debates about the real villains of popular films and television shows.

Not a single fictional soul is safe, as proven by the tweet that started this entire discourse. On Friday (May 12), a user by the name of @cronopiatw posed the scheming cat Tom as the villain and Jerry the mouse as the real villain. From there, scores of quote retweets laid out a slew of other debatable characters, some not so debatable, who took the fall for being the problem.

One person suggested that “Insecure” best friends Molly Carter and Issa Dee were another prime example of fans getting it wrong when it comes to labeling one of them the antagonist. By and large, reactions to the show’s five seasons proved that Molly was consistently viewed as the problematic individual in the friendship. More than one Twitter user, however, agreed that it was Issa all along.

Another user brought up the 1997 family drama Soul Food, which cast the well-to-do sister Teri Joseph as the bane of her relatives’ existence. But instead of siding with the family, the user declared them all the real villains. A third example of fans choosing violence is when Norman Lear’s “Good Times” was thrown into the mix. The Evans family never made their way out of poverty after a series of mishaps and shortcomings seemingly sealed their fate to continue living in the Cabrini-Green housing projects. The matriarch, Florida Evans, was heavily viewed as the main reason her children never made it to a prosperous life.

Check out some of the other matchups users came up with below. But be warned, your fave probably landed on the list.

The villain // The real villain https://t.co/tYbjpkDklq pic.twitter.com/IridOuZET1 — Who Can Make Me Straight? 👀 (@KirkWrites79) May 13, 2023