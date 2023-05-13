The family of Rasheem Carter wants answers after learning that a fourth set of remains was recovered in the vicinity of the wooded area where the 25-year-old was last seen.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother, reported him missing in October 2022. When she last spoke to him, Rasheem expressed concern for his life and stated that he was being followed by truckloads of white men yelling racial epithets. A month later, his spinal cord and other parts of his body were found. Sometime after, authorities located a second set of remains and then a third on April 26.

Investigators initially stated that the Fayette man’s death was due to natural causes. They later reversed course and said that they believed he had been murdered. On May 10, a fourth set of possible remains belonging to Rasheem was recovered.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Rasheem’s family, said that he and the family learned about the remains from a good Samaritan who captured investigators on video. The attorney said the footage revealed what appeared to be the skeletal remains of a human arm with a hand attached to it. “We cannot let them sweep this under the rug. Mississippi, all of America is watching to see if you all are going to do right,” said Crump in a press conference on Friday (May 12), where he and Tiffany pressed for more transparency in the investigation.

“No one deserves to go through the things that he went through,” said Rasheem’s grieving mother. “I am overwhelmed with the oppression that this state [has] caused in our lives. I want something done, and I want it done immediately. I’m tired of waiting. I’m tired of going through the same thing over and over again.”

She continued, “I know I can’t change what has happened, but we can make that change [so] that this doesn’t happen to another family… I believe my son was lynched in Mississippi, and I believe that his head was decapitated from his body.” Rasheem is survived by a daughter, whom Tiffany is now helping to care for. She said her son was outgoing and courageous and always wanted to help out members of his community.

“As a mother, you know, the situation, it’s challenging to even cope, you know? I can’t even begin to cope because I don’t have no direction, you know? You know, no direction of what transpired with my son. But at the end of the day, I try to trust God and get through what I have to get through and take care of my grandbaby and do what I have to do because, as a mother, that’s all I can do right now,” said Tiffany.

At this time, Rasheem’s cause of death remains unknown. Crump and the family hope outside agencies will help them learn more about the young man’s final moments.