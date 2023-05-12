Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

The Obama sisters are all grown up. Today (May 12), Sasha Obama walked across the stage at the University of Southern California decked in graduation garb and received her degree from the prestigious school. Her parents, Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama, were in the audience, as was her older sister, Malia.

Twenty-one-year-old Sasha started college at the University of Michigan but transferred to USC last year. She majored in sociology at the California school.

Photos of the former president and first lady showed the proud parents beaming as they walked into the graduation and sat amongst the crowd just like every other family. The ex-POTUS sported a grey suit with an unbuttoned white shirt while the ex-FLOTUS wore a black jacket with a navy tulle skirt. Malia wore a pale pink off-the-shoulder dress.

Of course, they couldn’t totally blend in just like the other graduates’ relatives in attendance. They were accompanied by Secret Service agents, as reported by TMZ. Check out photos and videos from the event below.

Sasha was just seven years old when she moved to the White House. Today, the two sisters are living together once again, this time sharing an apartment in Los Angeles. The city is a convenient location for Malia, who graduated from Harvard in 2021 and has since been working as a screenwriter, most recently for Donald Glover’s hit series, “Swarm.”

The two siblings have grown up in the public eye, but have largely maintained private lives. They spoke publicly for the first time in the 2020 Netflix documentary Becoming based on Michelle‘s 2018 memoir. Sasha spoke highly of her mom and wished that she’d bask in her own glory. “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done because I think that’s the most important thing for a human to do is be proud of themselves,” she said, per Today.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

South Carolina Senate moves to limit race discussions and related topics in classrooms

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Shocked parents find writing on son’s butt after picking him up from Georgia daycare

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Seton Hall University students demand resources for dwindling Africana Studies program

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Michelle Obama announces new healthy food and beverage company for kids

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Michigan school district bans backpacks in wake of school shootings

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Tracee Ellis Ross to receive honorary degree from Spelman College

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Four Pennsylvania residents arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a Black Lehigh University student

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Barack Obama
Education
Michelle Obama
Sasha Obama

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

South Carolina Senate moves to limit race discussions and related topics in classrooms

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Shocked parents find writing on son’s butt after picking him up from Georgia daycare

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Seton Hall University students demand resources for dwindling Africana Studies program

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Michelle Obama announces new healthy food and beverage company for kids

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Michigan school district bans backpacks in wake of school shootings

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Tracee Ellis Ross to receive honorary degree from Spelman College

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Four Pennsylvania residents arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a Black Lehigh University student

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023
View More

Trending
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
Black Girl Stuff

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

While speaking about playing Wanda Bell in “Snowfall” and Roulette in “P-Valley” within the same time frame, Gail Bean said, “So at first, I’m not gonna lie, it was very hard.” Read up!

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023
Interest

NBA YoungBoy to remain on house arrest

NBA YoungBoy’s probation details revealed.

By Aleia Woods
  /  09.01.2019
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
View More