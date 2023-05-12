The Obama sisters are all grown up. Today (May 12), Sasha Obama walked across the stage at the University of Southern California decked in graduation garb and received her degree from the prestigious school. Her parents, Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama, were in the audience, as was her older sister, Malia.

Twenty-one-year-old Sasha started college at the University of Michigan but transferred to USC last year. She majored in sociology at the California school.

Photos of the former president and first lady showed the proud parents beaming as they walked into the graduation and sat amongst the crowd just like every other family. The ex-POTUS sported a grey suit with an unbuttoned white shirt while the ex-FLOTUS wore a black jacket with a navy tulle skirt. Malia wore a pale pink off-the-shoulder dress.

Of course, they couldn’t totally blend in just like the other graduates’ relatives in attendance. They were accompanied by Secret Service agents, as reported by TMZ. Check out photos and videos from the event below.

Congrats to Sasha Obama, who graduated from University of Southern California today!https://t.co/VhY2bNz7WN pic.twitter.com/msbEuC4ox3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 12, 2023

Today Sasha Obama graduated from University of Southern California🎉🎓! pic.twitter.com/6iHiQp92k9 — Textured Heir (@texturedheir) May 12, 2023

Sasha was just seven years old when she moved to the White House. Today, the two sisters are living together once again, this time sharing an apartment in Los Angeles. The city is a convenient location for Malia, who graduated from Harvard in 2021 and has since been working as a screenwriter, most recently for Donald Glover’s hit series, “Swarm.”

The two siblings have grown up in the public eye, but have largely maintained private lives. They spoke publicly for the first time in the 2020 Netflix documentary Becoming based on Michelle‘s 2018 memoir. Sasha spoke highly of her mom and wished that she’d bask in her own glory. “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done because I think that’s the most important thing for a human to do is be proud of themselves,” she said, per Today.