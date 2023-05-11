Photo: Frederic J. Brown / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Only Rihanna can serve fashion and a maternity glow, all while celebrating a monumental occasion.

Earlier today (May 11), the talented artist and businesswoman blessed fans with several iconic shots in honor of Savage X Fenty turning 5. The 35-year-old Barbados native sent viewers back into her early career days as she rocked a Black hairstyle with bangs.

She equally wowed in same-colored heels as she posed wearing a matching set from her lingerie company. The brand’s name takes from the singer’s birth name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. “It’s giving… call HR!!” she captioned her Instagram post. “Five years of Savage X [Fenty].”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In May 2018, the “Love on the Brain” songwriter launched her lingerie brand to provide inclusivity in the fashion industry, ELLE reported. The company’s debut came after the arrival of Fenty Beauty, which also promotes inclusiveness. Both brands have been well-received by consumers, and Savage X Fenty has completed four fashion shows, all premiering on Prime Video.

After her companies’ success, Forbes shared that Rihanna became an official billionaire in 2021. At the time, her net worth was listed as $1.7 billion. A year later, she was crowned as the youngest self-made billionaire. However, her fortune doesn’t just stem from her work as a businesswoman. She has also enjoyed a rewarding music and acting career.

Thus far, Rihanna has earned nine Grammys, an Oscars nomination, and an EMMY. Since 2012, the 35-year-old actress has appeared in several films, including BattleshipThis Is the EndHome, and Ocean’s Eight. In April 2023, she surprised CinemaCon attendees with a special announcement. While on stage, Rihanna revealed she will voice the character of Smurfette in The Smurfs Moviewhich has a 2025 release date. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out,” she joked.

