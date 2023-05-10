As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (May 9), a New York jury found Former President Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. After being ordered to pay $5 million in damages, the Republican publicly maintained his innocence and shared plans to challenge the court’s verdict.

“What else can you expect from a Trump-hating, Clinton-appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result of this trial was as negative as it could possibly be — speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place in the United States for me to get a fair trial,” the 76-year-old claimed in a video announcement following the ruling. He then let his supporters know, “We’ll be appealing this decision.”

President Trump to appeal scam ruling. pic.twitter.com/DosyK1g1B7 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 10, 2023

Trump added, “I don’t even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from. This is another scam. It’s a political witch hunt, and somehow we’re gonna have to fight this.” The twice-impeached former president shared similar sentiments on his networking platform, Truth Social. According to an article shared by The Hill yesterday, he also previously called Carroll’s claims a “fraudulent [and] false story,” adding that he would not have sexual relations with “a then almost 60-year-old woman that I didn’t know.”

Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store went public in 2019, although the incident was said to have happened in the spring of 1996. “I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed,” she said after the trial concluded. As for Trump’s plan to appeal, Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan, believes the former reality star has “no legitimate argument” to do so.