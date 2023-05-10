Photo: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (May 9), a New York jury found Former President Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. After being ordered to pay $5 million in damages, the Republican publicly maintained his innocence and shared plans to challenge the court’s verdict.

“What else can you expect from a Trump-hating, Clinton-appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result of this trial was as negative as it could possibly be — speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place in the United States for me to get a fair trial,” the 76-year-old claimed in a video announcement following the ruling. He then let his supporters know, “We’ll be appealing this decision.”

Trump added, “I don’t even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from. This is another scam. It’s a political witch hunt, and somehow we’re gonna have to fight this.” The twice-impeached former president shared similar sentiments on his networking platform, Truth Social. According to an article shared by The Hill yesterday, he also previously called Carroll’s claims a “fraudulent [and] false story,” adding that he would not have sexual relations with “a then almost 60-year-old woman that I didn’t know.”

Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store went public in 2019, although the incident was said to have happened in the spring of 1996. “I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed,” she said after the trial concluded. As for Trump’s plan to appeal, Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan, believes the former reality star has “no legitimate argument” to do so.

Donald Trump found guilty of sexual abuse, accuser awarded $5M

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

North Dakota governor signs bill banning transgender pronouns in public schools, jobs

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Senate judiciary chair responds to additional revelations regarding Clarence Thomas' friendship with Harlan Crow

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas' nephew's private school tuition was allegedly paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

White Indiana councilman comes out as Native American lesbian

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Keisha Lance Bottoms is a testament to how greatness can emerge out of imperfection

By Kiara Byrd
  /  05.02.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

President Joe Biden will not be complacent as he announces plan for 2024 reelection bid

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Tennessee Three meet with Biden and Harris at White House

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.24.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

Michelle Obama says she wasn't invited to White House for portrait unveiling during Trump administration

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

British politician Andrew Edwards allegedly says, "All white men should have a Black slave"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Uber driver caught on camera seemingly attempting to rape unconscious female passenger

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023
