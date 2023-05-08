Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  05.08.2023

What’s up, everybody? It’s your boy Legendary Lade back with another sneaker review for “Kickin’ Facts.” This week, it’s all about the latest Kwondo 1 from Nike and South Korean K-pop artist G-Dragon’s fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE (PMO). G-Dragon launched PMO in 2016 with partner Gee Eun and, since then, has gone on to collaborate with Nike multiple times on a series of Para-Noise Air Force 1’s. In 2021, he introduced his now-signature Kwondo 1 silhouette inspired by taekwondo and his legal name, Kwon. PMO’s name comes from its logo, which is similar to the peace sign with one line erased.

Continuing to take inspiration from a traditional brogue shoe and tuxedo-style coloring, the Kwondo 1 advances Nike’s silhouette to places it has never been before. Its wingtip upper features a white leather base with leather overlays, Swooshes, thick lace shrouds, bottoms, and wingtip toe boxes contrasting in a solid black hue. From there, dual logo branding is present on the removable lace shrouds with Nike’s logo on the right shoe and PMO’s on the left. At the heel, another PMO signature — the daisy, minus one petal — is present with the sneakers housed in a primarily white box with black detailing.

For the global release, G-Dragon also teamed up with Nike to drop an accompanying technical capsule clothing collection inspired by the traditional Korean sport of taekwondo and his “Freedom in Flow” lifestyle. Some of the pieces available include a layered jacket and insulated gilet combo, long-sleeve T-shirts, and oversized trousers in the signature black and white colorway.

What are your thoughts on the latest colorway from PMO and Nike? Would you cop?

The PMO Kwondo 1’s were released globally on April 18 for $190, along with the capsule collection. Both are available now at Nike retailers such as SNKRS.

