Yesterday (May 3), OVO signee Smiley dropped off his latest record, “Eternals,” a hard-hitting single produced by Bavaro Beatz. The accompanying music video is equipped with Maybachs, models, and more as he parties the night away in style. On the song, the Toronto talent fires off some bars about his rock star lifestyle:

“First verse, I’m in Habibi’s with a freaky (freaky), tints all black, you can’t even see us/ I’m the bad guy like Vegeta, fly her out, she think she peta, I’m in Vegas for the weekend/ Did some s**t I can’t even speak of (I can’t), you guys don’t work (No), you guys don’t do none (Why?)/ I’m the one that’s gonna take this (Yeah), I’m gon’ do it just like Drake did (uh, huh)/ Owl’s eyes green like Draymond, throw that L up when you see me (throw that up)”

Smiley’s last project was 2021’s Buy or Bye 2, the second installment of his series that he started in 2018. The sequel arrived with features from Golde London, Yung Bleu, Duvy, OhGeesy, and Drake, the last of whom appeared on the standout track “Over The Top.” Months afterward, he circled back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on six tracks and a new appearance from 42 Dugg.

In a previous interview, the 26-year-old artist spoke about the best advice Drizzy has ever given him. “To stay confident in my music. Even for the ‘Over The Top’ verse, we did like five verses. I was just thinking too much, you know? I sent [Drake] all the different verses. He just said, ‘I hate when you do this s**t, yo,'” he laughed. “Pick the first one because it was your best one, and be confident.”

Be sure to press play on Smiley’s brand new “Eternals” music video down below.