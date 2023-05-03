Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Hip hop living legend Missy Elliott has earned herself a place in the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. The history-making announcement for the honorable induction was made today (May 3). A total of 13 influential icons were included for this year’s annual recognition.

What makes the “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker’s feat even more impressive is that she has become the first and only female rapper to have ever been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 51-year-old was overwhelmed with gratitude as she thanked her fans for providing continued support throughout the years, even when she didn’t always feel appreciated. “It’s times I have gotten [online and] seen, ‘[You’re] irrelevant. [You’re] a flop. [You’re] washed up,’ [and] it would crush me at times. BUT God, you made me STRONG. [I] kept going, [and] you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK [for] itself. I am HUMBLED. Thank you [to] all my supporters. I LOVE YOU,” she tweeted.

Elliot added, “I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but [for] all [of] my sisters in HIP HOP. This door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work [and] what many of us contribute to MUSIC.” Her fans could not be more proud. “You are truly amazing, and we’ve learned so much from you and your styles. You paved the road for so many artists. You’re a goddess!” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Huge congrats, Missy! The fruits of your labor are overflowing. You set the foundation, and look [at] what God did!”

The praises continued. “I thought we’ve been through this. She deserves EVERY HONOR,” a user tweeted. Another chimed in, “She truly deserves [this]. [Missy Elliott is] one of the sweetest persons in the industry and has been [doing] it FOR decades. She is HISTORY.” The official induction ceremony and concert will happen on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Missy Elliott
Rap

