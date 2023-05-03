After an incredible start to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, we can all agree that the price of the “quarterblack” is going up. For the first time in history, three Black quarterbacks were selected in the first four picks. Alabama’s Bryce Young was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans followed and tapped Ohio State’s CJ Stroud as their new franchise quarterback. With the No. 4 pick, the Indianapolis Colts drafted Florida’s Anthony Richardson. The feat comes two months after we watched the first Super Bowl between two Black starting quarterbacks. Could it be that the tide is finally turning in a league where systemic racism has long beleaguered signal callers of a deeper hue?

Back in 2020, another trio of African American quarterbacks made history when Lamar Jackson won MVP and Kyler Murray was named Rookie of the Year while Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP. Still, at that time the thought lingered that the optics were surface level at best. Jackson is one of only two unanimous MVPs in NFL history, but was still dogged for not “looking like” a quarterback — whatever that means. It’s been insinuated that Murray is lazy and that is the reason the Arizona Cardinals put a mandatory self-study clause in his contract. Lastly, the thing that makes Mahomes so electric has been viewed as a weakness by some; including an “anonymous” veteran defensive coach in the league. “We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence,” this voter said. “And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don’t think that is a 1. I think that is a 2. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles, and he plays streetball.” The “1” and “2” were referring to the tier ranking of starting quarterbacks in the fall of 2022. Yes – this voter ranked Mahomes as Tier 2 preceding a season where the 27-year-old won his second Super Bowl, second Super Bowl MVP, and second NFL MVP. The voting was comprised of 50 NFL coaches and executives, including six general managers, eight head coaches, 10 evaluators, 12 coordinators, six quarterback coaches and seven executives. This is just one example of the coded language used when discussing melanated quarterbacks.

Last Thursday (April 27) night was different. There was a shift; a noticeable one at that. Had the league finally stepped away from the archaic notion that Black quarterbacks were intellectually incapable of being “leaders of men” (NFL coaches and analysts love that term) and making on-field decisions necessary to lead championship caliber teams? Hours before the Panthers selected Young as their quarterback of the future, it was announced that Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension. The $260 million deal includes $185 million guaranteed and was negotiated by his mother, Felicia Jones, acting as his agent. Jackson, whose success in the NFL made Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian eat his words, asked his team for a trade a month earlier. The Ravens placed a nonexclusive franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowler. The tag allowed him to negotiate with other teams, but if an offer sheet was signed with another team, the Ravens had five days to match the offer. Roughly two hours after the tag was announced, five quarterback-needy clubs had already publicly declared that they would not pursue the Pompano Beach native. Quite odd for a player who, at only 26 years old, is already one of the most prolific quarterbacks on the ground and through air.

In addition to his athleticism and NFL rushing records, Jackson had the most games with a perfect passer rating in 2019. Whispers of collusion resonated on social media as many surmised that the owners collectively agreed not to have another Deshaun Watson-type of contract situation. Others criticized his decision to still use his mother as his acting agent and blasted his desire for more guaranteed money, while some questioned his durability and blamed that on – you guessed it – his style of play. While injury kept him off the field toward the end of the season, at no time did Jackson let contract negotiations affect his presence with his team; he fully participated in training camp and all team activities. He stayed the course and at the end of the day, it all paid off.

Thursday also brought an air of irony when it came to Jackson’s announcement and the first day of the draft. As Young, Stroud, and Richardson went Nos. 1, 2, and 4, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was left high and dry in the green room as he fell out of the second round. This was a far cry from 2018 when Jackson and his mother watched the likes of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen all get drafted while he had to wait until nearly midnight before his name was called by the Ravens. Leading up to the draft, the Louisville Cardinals legend was dogged for his speed and perceived lack of accuracy despite all of the accolades he collected by the age of 20. To put things into context, only Allen and Jackson have had success in the NFL. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Mayfield (No. 1) and Darnold (No. 3) were tied for the league lead in interceptions since 2018. Both ended up with the Carolina Panthers, serving in backup roles at some point in the season. Mayfield was even released in-season. Rosen never found his footing and has never stayed with a team beyond one season.

Jackson stayed the course and to date, he and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are the highest paid in the league at their position. Hurts was drafted in the second round in 2020 and became the starter toward the end of his rookie season. Ten days before the draft, it was announced that the Houston native agreed to terms with the Eagles on a five-year, $255 million contract extension. The cap-friendly deal made him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in league history until Jackson’s deal came about. Both lucrative contracts were negotiated by Black women. Hurts’ contract is believed to be the biggest ever completed by a female agent.

While Thursday’s moment serves as motivation for young Black quarterbacks, it made Warren Moon beam with pride as well. As the first Black quarterback inducted into the Hall of Fame, the moment was surreal. “It’s just amazing to me, something I’m very, very proud of because I feel like I played a small part in making this progress happen,” Moon told Forbes. “I think one of my strongest assets as a player was that I could stand in the pocket and throw like most quarterbacks, but I also moved around and ran. I did all those things that the best quarterbacks are being asked to do now.” While the league is late to the party when it comes to the valuation of Black signal callers, they’re certainly paying the price – literally. The old adage still rings true. We have to be twice as good to be given half a chance, and that’s evident when you look at the contracts of, say, a Daniel Jones. However, one thing is certain: Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.