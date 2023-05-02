Louisiana native Boosie Badazz has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind or baring it all on social media. Today (May 2), the “Wipe Me Down” rapper hopped on Instagram to share some bittersweet news — after learning he was cancer-free, he was informed that someone who has been present for his journey lost their life to the same illness.
“Stayed up all night praying for these results. [Hashtag] CANCER FREE! GOD [is] GREAT, BUT HE [TESTS] YOUR FAITH ALL THE TIME!” Boosie began in an Instagram post of himself holding his medical paperwork. “[I] was ready to see my cancer doctor/surgeon today, but I was told he passed last year. Thank [you], Dr. Wood, for always making me laugh when I was down. [You] were the best,” the 40-year-old said of his physician-turned-friend.
You never know what another person is going through. They just don't reveal it or splash it all over social media. Stay up Boosie
— Marc B (@BOYCALILA) May 2, 2023
Boosie’s emotional post continued: “I remember [you rubbing] my head when I was [crying] before surgery, [and] you [asked] me why I was crying, [and] I told [you] I was thinking about all [of] the wrong [I’ve] done [in] my life, [and] you said, ‘Mr. Boosie, God forgives, [and] don’t worry, [I’ve] done more surgeries than [you’ve] done concerts.’ [Hashtag] Dr. Wood, I’m hurt.” Fans felt his pain but were happy that the “Loose as a Goose” artist lived to see another day.
“You [are] stronger [than strong]. What a blessing,” one person said in his Instagram comment section. Another added, “Boosie beat the opps — the law [and] cancer. Give this man his flowers.” Fans breathed a sigh of relief on Twitter as well. “You never know what another person is going through. They just don’t reveal it or splash it all over social media. Stay up, Boosie,” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “Love to hear it. Long live Boosie.”
See more messages of support below.
Love to hear it. Long live Boosie.
— Hamilton Rose Cones (@Rose_Cones) May 2, 2023
Damn didn’t know he had cancer, but that’s good 🙏🏾
— Alanda (@adoseofmiri) May 2, 2023
Boosie CANCER FREE! It’s a good day
— Dudja (@TheRealDudja) May 2, 2023
Lmfaooooo
— The Petty God (@AyoJay__) May 2, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"
Killer Mike announces "The High and Holy Tour" dates
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.