Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Louisiana native Boosie Badazz has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind or baring it all on social media. Today (May 2), the “Wipe Me Down” rapper hopped on Instagram to share some bittersweet news — after learning he was cancer-free, he was informed that someone who has been present for his journey lost their life to the same illness.

“Stayed up all night praying for these results. [Hashtag] CANCER FREE! GOD [is] GREAT, BUT HE [TESTS] YOUR FAITH ALL THE TIME!” Boosie began in an Instagram post of himself holding his medical paperwork. “[I] was ready to see my cancer doctor/surgeon today, but I was told he passed last year. Thank [you], Dr. Wood, for always making me laugh when I was down. [You] were the best,” the 40-year-old said of his physician-turned-friend.

Boosie’s emotional post continued: “I remember [you rubbing] my head when I was [crying] before surgery, [and] you [asked] me why I was crying, [and] I told [you] I was thinking about all [of] the wrong [I’ve] done [in] my life, [and] you said, ‘Mr. Boosie, God forgives, [and] don’t worry, [I’ve] done more surgeries than [you’ve] done concerts.’ [Hashtag] Dr. Wood, I’m hurt.” Fans felt his pain but were happy that the “Loose as a Goose” artist lived to see another day.

“You [are] stronger [than strong]. What a blessing,” one person said in his Instagram comment section. Another added, “Boosie beat the opps — the law [and] cancer. Give this man his flowers.” Fans breathed a sigh of relief on Twitter as well. “You never know what another person is going through. They just don’t reveal it or splash it all over social media. Stay up, Boosie,” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “Love to hear it. Long live Boosie.”

