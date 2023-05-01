Since World War II, many German politicians have worked to rid the country of its Nazi affiliations and history of racial persecution. Still, 80 years later, racism continues to rear its ugly head among those in power in the European nation.
Boris Palmer has been the mayor of Tübingen in southwestern Germany for over a decade. But residents of the college town shouldn’t expect to see him for a while. According to The Associated Press, he spoke at a conference on Friday (April 28) and used the N-word in his address, which prompted some of those in attendance to walk out in protest.
Upon confronting the protesters, Palmer suggested he was the victim and compared his treatment to events in Germany less than a century prior. “If someone uses the wrong word then they’re a Nazi to you,” he told them, adding that this racist reputation would mark him with “the Star of David” that Jewish people were forced to wear during Hitler‘s reign.
It’s not the first time Palmer has found himself in hot water for using the N-word. In 2021, he was suspended by the country’s left-leaning Green Party after using the term in reference to German soccer player Dennis Aogo. When he was scheduled to speak at a conference on migration at Frankfurt University last week, activists lined up outside and chanted “Nazis out” in response to his attendance.
In a statement released today (May 1), Palmer said he was going to take some “time out” from the spotlight after what happened. He vowed to seek “professional help” so he doesn’t overreact inappropriately the next time he feels unjustly attacked. He’s also resigning from the Green Party given the situation.
He apologized to “those I’ve disappointed” and acknowledged that a mayor “should never speak that way.” He added that he’s “incredibly sorry” at seemingly downplaying the significance of the Holocaust, especially given the fact that his grandfather was Jewish.
