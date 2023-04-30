Pharrell Williams set the Solar Stage ablaze last night (April 29) with his “Pharrell and Phriends” set during the third annual Something In The Water festival. To fans’ surprise, Williams’ top-secret guests included none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs and fellow Virginia native Chris Brown. Chart-topping artists like Busta Rhymes were also on hand for the musical spectacle.
As previously reported by REVOLT, attendees knew Latto, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Wale, Kehlani, Coi Leray, and Lola Brooke would be among the list of hip hop and R&B artists scheduled to perform during the weekendlong event.
But when the time came for the crowd to jump, jump, The Neptunes frontman leaned on Combs, Busta, and Spliff Star for “Pass The Courvoisier Part II.” The 2002 banger is featured on Busta’s Genesis album and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at the No. 11 spot. The party anthem was cooked up by Williams and his longtime producing partner, Chad Hugo. The three heavy-hitting hip hop trailblazers delivered on the record’s high energy, similar to their antics that fans may recall from the Chris Robinson-directed video.
Love Records founder Diddy is full of surprises these days. Two weeks ago, he stunned Coachella attendees when he joined megaproducer Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage for a performance of “Creepin’ (Remix).” This month, he also appeared in one of the final episodes of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” where he spoke briefly about his current focus of putting the love back in R&B music. The first artist to launch from the new imprint is multiplatinum songwriter Jozzy
Peep a few clips from Saturday’s Something In The Water performances below.
LAST NIGHT WAS MAGICAL!!! 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨ @Pharrell @BustaRhymes @Sitw pic.twitter.com/n5qStsiFXC
— LOVE (@Diddy) April 30, 2023
Last night was really amazing . @Diddy @chrisbrown @coi_leray @Pharrell @sitw #sitw #SITWFest pic.twitter.com/IRcj3dtxzF
— Mello Styles (@MelloStylesTV) April 30, 2023
When Diddy, Pharrell, and Busta comes out you know it’s about to be a vibe 👑 #sitw #SITWFest pic.twitter.com/yhYgGkGRxw
— HypeNaysh | Streetwear & Culture News (@HypeNaysh) April 30, 2023
Pharrell Williams giving Chris Brown his flowers last night at the Something In The Water Festival Day 2! pic.twitter.com/58bs4gOEGh
— Ronté (@dreamtothesoul) April 30, 2023
A$AP Rocky performing “Praise The Lord” at Something In The Water Festival ⚠️🔥 #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/4rmj97ZoVH
— mrsawge (@mrsawge11) April 30, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived
G Herbo unleashes new 'Strictly 4 My Fans 2' mixtape
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.