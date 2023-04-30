Pharrell Williams set the Solar Stage ablaze last night (April 29) with his “Pharrell and Phriends” set during the third annual Something In The Water festival. To fans’ surprise, Williams’ top-secret guests included none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs and fellow Virginia native Chris Brown. Chart-topping artists like Busta Rhymes were also on hand for the musical spectacle.

As previously reported by REVOLT, attendees knew Latto, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Wale, Kehlani, Coi Leray, and Lola Brooke would be among the list of hip hop and R&B artists scheduled to perform during the weekendlong event.

But when the time came for the crowd to jump, jump, The Neptunes frontman leaned on Combs, Busta, and Spliff Star for “Pass The Courvoisier Part II.” The 2002 banger is featured on Busta’s Genesis album and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at the No. 11 spot. The party anthem was cooked up by Williams and his longtime producing partner, Chad Hugo. The three heavy-hitting hip hop trailblazers delivered on the record’s high energy, similar to their antics that fans may recall from the Chris Robinson-directed video.

Love Records founder Diddy is full of surprises these days. Two weeks ago, he stunned Coachella attendees when he joined megaproducer Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage for a performance of “Creepin’ (Remix).” This month, he also appeared in one of the final episodes of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” where he spoke briefly about his current focus of putting the love back in R&B music. The first artist to launch from the new imprint is multiplatinum songwriter Jozzy

Peep a few clips from Saturday’s Something In The Water performances below.

When Diddy, Pharrell, and Busta comes out you know it’s about to be a vibe 👑 #sitw #SITWFest pic.twitter.com/yhYgGkGRxw — HypeNaysh | Streetwear & Culture News (@HypeNaysh) April 30, 2023

Pharrell Williams giving Chris Brown his flowers last night at the Something In The Water Festival Day 2! pic.twitter.com/58bs4gOEGh — Ronté (@dreamtothesoul) April 30, 2023