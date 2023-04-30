Photo: Michael Oberlies for Combs Global
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Pharrell Williams set the Solar Stage ablaze last night (April 29) with his “Pharrell and Phriends” set during the third annual Something In The Water festival. To fans’ surprise, Williams’ top-secret guests included none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs and fellow Virginia native Chris Brown. Chart-topping artists like Busta Rhymes were also on hand for the musical spectacle.

As previously reported by REVOLT, attendees knew Latto, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Wale, Kehlani, Coi Leray, and Lola Brooke would be among the list of hip hop and R&B artists scheduled to perform during the weekendlong event.

But when the time came for the crowd to jump, jump, The Neptunes frontman leaned on Combs, Busta, and Spliff Star for “Pass The Courvoisier Part II.” The 2002 banger is featured on Busta’s Genesis album and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at the No. 11 spot. The party anthem was cooked up by Williams and his longtime producing partner, Chad Hugo. The three heavy-hitting hip hop trailblazers delivered on the record’s high energy, similar to their antics that fans may recall from the Chris Robinson-directed video.

Love Records founder Diddy is full of surprises these days. Two weeks ago, he stunned Coachella attendees when he joined megaproducer Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage for a performance of “Creepin’ (Remix).” This month, he also appeared in one of the final episodes of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” where he spoke briefly about his current focus of putting the love back in R&B music. The first artist to launch from the new imprint is multiplatinum songwriter Jozzy

Peep a few clips from Saturday’s Something In The Water performances below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

50 Cent purchases 985,000-square-foot studio space for G-Unit Film & Television

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Unofficial film of Frank Ocean's Coachella set is at the center of copyright concerns

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Kendrick Lamar's "Big Steppers" $110.9M revenue makes it hip hop's highest-grossing tour

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Jadakiss talks Verzuz and credits Diddy for teaching him the power of rehearsal

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.29.2023

Jack Harlow declares himself hip hop's second best white rapper after Eminem

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.28.2023

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tyler, The Creator says none of his music will be released posthumously

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

TiaCorine and Latto team up for new "FreakyT (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby drop off new 'Controversy' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto gets candid about plastic surgery in new "777 Radio" interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Lola Brooke takes it back with new "Just Relax" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow puts criticism to bed with 'Jackman' album as Twitter gives him a round of applause

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

G Herbo unleashes new 'Strictly 4 My Fans 2' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Pharrell Williams
R&B
Rap
Sean "Diddy" Combs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

50 Cent purchases 985,000-square-foot studio space for G-Unit Film & Television

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Unofficial film of Frank Ocean's Coachella set is at the center of copyright concerns

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Kendrick Lamar's "Big Steppers" $110.9M revenue makes it hip hop's highest-grossing tour

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Jadakiss talks Verzuz and credits Diddy for teaching him the power of rehearsal

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.29.2023

Jack Harlow declares himself hip hop's second best white rapper after Eminem

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.28.2023

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tyler, The Creator says none of his music will be released posthumously

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

TiaCorine and Latto team up for new "FreakyT (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby drop off new 'Controversy' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto gets candid about plastic surgery in new "777 Radio" interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Lola Brooke takes it back with new "Just Relax" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow puts criticism to bed with 'Jackman' album as Twitter gives him a round of applause

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

G Herbo unleashes new 'Strictly 4 My Fans 2' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
View More