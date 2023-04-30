Ralph Yarl continues to make strides in his recovery weeks after being shot twice in a Kansas City community. The Black teen was wounded on April 13 by Andrew Lester, who is white, after he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell to pick up his younger brothers from a playdate. He suffered a gunshot wound above his left eye and a wound to his right arm.
Days after the nightmare incident, the 16-year-old was released from the hospital on April 16, miraculously having suffered less extensive damage than anticipated. The high-achieving Staley High School student has since been on the mend. On Saturday (April 29), Dr. Faith Spoonmore, Ralph’s aunt, updated supporters on her nephew’s condition. The mother of two sons said the scholar is not only showing improvements day by day, but he is also hopeful that he can resume some of his favorite activities in the near future.
“Ralph is getting better every day. He has more good days vs. bad days,” wrote Spoonmore in an Instagram video of Ralph playing with one of her sons. She continued, “Ralph is currently experiencing many intense headaches, which can sometimes be debilitating. However, he is a fighter and often does not complain. Ralph hopes he will get clearance to play the bass clarinet again soon. Thank you so much for the love, prayers, and support. We appreciate you more than you know.”
As previously reported last week by REVOLT, Paul Yarl, Ralph’s father, told NBC 41 that he anticipates seeing Lester, 84, stand trial for pulling the trigger on an innocent Black boy. “I’m happy that charges were filed because, for some time, there were no charges,” said Paul. “The shooter was out on the streets, and it didn’t sit well with me. He’s going to go through the court, the jury will listen to the case, and there’s going to be a verdict. I can’t wait for that.” Lester faces felony first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges. He pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on April 18 and was later released on a $200,000 bond.
View the update below.
View this post on Instagram
