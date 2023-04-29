Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Viola Davis has more than proven her acting range, but her next role as a villain in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has fans gasping. The trailer for the fourth installment of the dystopian franchise reignited praise for Davis’ onscreen talents after its release on Thursday (April 27).

The film serves as a prequel to the previous movies that were based on author Suzanne Collins’ trilogy. Davis’ character is Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker. In the trailer, she is shown with a gray afro and a blue eye and adorned in a cloak-like garment.

The film’s logline reads: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake.”

Last April, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane praised Davis’ talent as a welcome addition to the franchise that has boasted stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth. “The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,” Kahane told Deadline.

Nina Jacobson, a franchise producer, added, “From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is expected to debut in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. View fan reactions to the villainous Viola Davis below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jermaine Dupri addresses outrage that Freaknik documentary will expose attendees' wild past

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Check out the trailer for French Montana's upcoming documentary 'For Khadija'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Rihanna is returning to the big screen in a new Smurfs movie

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Don Lemon is all smiles at first public event since shocking CNN split

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

"Red Table Talk" among Facebook Watch show cancellations

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Social media is shook learning "That's So Raven" didn't originally cast Raven-Symoné as the lead

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Viola Davis

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jermaine Dupri addresses outrage that Freaknik documentary will expose attendees' wild past

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

"Dear Mama" opens as FX's most watched premiere for an unscripted series

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Check out the trailer for French Montana's upcoming documentary 'For Khadija'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Rihanna is returning to the big screen in a new Smurfs movie

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Don Lemon is all smiles at first public event since shocking CNN split

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

"Red Table Talk" among Facebook Watch show cancellations

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Social media is shook learning "That's So Raven" didn't originally cast Raven-Symoné as the lead

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More