An investigation at Lehigh University has resulted in criminal charges after four men reportedly assaulted a Black student.
Yesterday (April 27), CNN reported the suspects were arrested and charged for the early April incident. The Pennsylvania men — Brandon John, 22; Michael Rosta, 21; Nabil Jameel, 22; and Cameron Graf, 22; face charges of simple assault, harassment, and burglary. According to the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, the four individuals have no ties to the university.
“Northampton County has zero tolerance for this type of lawless behavior, and the defendants will absolutely face the consequences for their senseless actions,” said District Attorney Terry Houck. “Students have a right to feel safe when they are on or around campus.”
On the morning of April 15, Lehigh authorities responded to a report of a possible fight. The outlet noted the incident supposedly began when the defendants drove past the student heading home. Graf allegedly yelled “n**ger” to the victim. In response, the college student chased the car, tapped on its truck, and briefly engaged with someone in the back seat.
Afterward, he continued to walk home. The victim informed police the vehicle occupants then turned around and parked the car. When they got out, the four men reportedly chased the victim and two of his friends. At one point, the Pennsylvania males reportedly surrounded the student and struck him before he escaped toward his home.
The outlet mentioned a witness told officers that one of the men retrieved a gun “from the front of his waistband” as they banged on the victim’s door. After authorities located the suspects, the confrontation was reported as a hate crime. However, the DA’s investigation found the charge unsupported by evidence. The university later released a statement about how pleased they were with the DA’s handling of the incident and case.
