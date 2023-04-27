Back in October 2022, Snupe Bandz linked up with PaperRoute Woo to drop off their joint Boyz N The Hood project, a 15-track release with features from Duke Deuce and Bankroll Freddie. Today (April 27), the PRE signee returns with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Bigger Dreams.” On the song, he spits some motivational raps about his goals and aspirations:
“Nothing like these n**gas, I’m a boss and I got bigger dreams/ I’m addicted to getting paper, she like nicotine, product of my environment, dope boys and dope fiends/ I ain’t had s**t, but I have a dream I could be anything, I’m trappin’ in Celine/ Ran up my clientele and every five minutes, my phone ring/ Really in the luxury box when I used to be in the nosebleeds”
The clip opens up with a scene of Snupe pulling up on two neighborhood kids in his Corvette. He then takes a detour to the jewelry store to pick up some ice, and spends the rest of his day riding around in his fancy car.
In a previous interview, the Memphis rapper spoke about the chemistry between him and PaperRoute Woo that made creating a project together so seamless. “We from the same hood, so this s**t easy. We got the same vibe and been through the same type of s**t. We seen the same things. Just play a beat, this s**t is gonna get knocked out by whoever gets up and gets in the booth first, straight up,” he said.
Outside of his own releases, Snupe can also be heard dishing out guest verses on collaborations like “Infatuated With Drugs” By Young Dolph, “Murder” by Jay Fizzle, and more.
Be sure to press play on Snupe Bandz’s brand new “Bigger Dreams” music video down below.
