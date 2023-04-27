Last Friday (April 21), Ralo unveiled a new body of work titled 97 Months, an album named in reference to the Atlanta rapper’s current incarceration. The project consists of nine songs and features from Jadakiss, Hunxho, Rotimi, Rowdy Rebel, and Derez De’Shon. “I never called myself a rapper due to the lame s**t that goes on in the industry, but I can now honesty say I’m thankful for the rap game because it helped me take care of my daughter and more my entire bid,” Ralo stated while promoting the release on social media.

Since 2018, Ralo has been behind bars on drug trafficking charges. Back in June 2022, his team revealed that a judge formally handed him a sentence of eight years in prison.

“He was given over four years credit [for] time served,” the message added. “The [Federal Bureau of Prisons] has also credited him one and a half years for good time. He was recommended [a] one-year ankle monitor after the halfway house approved his home address, which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or [the Residential Drug Abuse Program], so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year.”

Despite his current predicament, Ralo has continued to deliver music to the masses post-arrest — this includes 2018’s Conspiracy and 2019’s Free Ralo, both of which spawned deluxe upgrades. In 2021, his fans were treated to Political Prisoner, a 12-track effort with collaborations alongside T.I., 2 Chainz, Boosie Badazz, Mozzy, Jacquees, HoneyKomb Brazy, Bigga Rankin, and more. A 2022 reissue of Political Prisoner added six additional cuts and appearances from the likes of Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, and Shop Boyz. Press play on 97 Months below.