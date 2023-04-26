Parents with students enrolled in the Essex Westford School District in Vermont received surprising memos last week. They were informed that the terms “male,” “female” and other similar phrases would be removed from certain lessons.
“New language rules just dropped for fifth graders in Vermont, and they don’t include the words ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ or ‘male’ and ‘female,’” a user tweeted yesterday (April 25) morning. The post included a copy of the letter sent out to parents. “Dear [fifth] grade families and caregivers,” the April 20 bulletin began. The district noted, “It is time for our science/health unit about the human body focused on puberty and the human reproductive systems.” They added, “In an effort to align our curriculum with our equity policy, teachers will be using gender inclusive language throughout this unit.”
Teachers: “Good morning, egg and sperm people!” 😑
— Pikku (@p_pikku) April 25, 2023
For anyone confused, the Vermont district clarified that the terms “boy, male, and assigned male at birth” would now be referred to as “person who produces sperm.” Those formerly called “girl, female and assigned female at birth” would be “person who produces eggs” moving forward. Almost immediately, social media users took offense. “‘Caregivers’ not ‘parents.’ This is a great example of ‘language manipulation,’ and it’s part of SEL, which focuses on ‘equity’ and ‘feeling safe,’” one person wrote.
Many blasted the changes: “Absurd. A person who produces sperm is, by definition, a male. A person who produces eggs is, by definition, a female. And sex is not ‘assigned’ at birth, it’s observed at birth. How exhausting all this nonsense is.” Another tweeted, “I love this. Teaching biology without including biology. It’s better than a parody.” Some pointed out how the new wording may come across as odd. “Teachers: ‘Good morning, egg and sperm people!’” The Essex Westford School District concluded their letter by informing parents that they are able to contact their respective campuses with questions.
See more reactions below.
Absurd. A person who produces sperm is, by definition, a male. A person who produces eggs is, by definition, a female.
And sex is not "assigned" at birth, it's observed at birth.
How exhausting all this nonsense is.
— Stephen Parker (@ParkerPhonics) April 25, 2023
Crazy stuff. Dehumanizing really.
— Brian C. Newberry (@BrianCNewberry) April 25, 2023
“Caregivers” not “parents”. This is a great example of “language manipulation” and it’s part of SEL which focuses on “equity” and “feeling safe”.
— Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) April 25, 2023
I love this. Teaching biology without including biology.
It's better than a parody.
— Michael Morey (@MoreyMichael) April 25, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.