Photo: Nikada via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Parents with students enrolled in the Essex Westford School District in Vermont received surprising memos last week. They were informed that the terms “male,” “female” and other similar phrases would be removed from certain lessons.

“New language rules just dropped for fifth graders in Vermont, and they don’t include the words ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ or ‘male’ and ‘female,’” a user tweeted yesterday (April 25) morning. The post included a copy of the letter sent out to parents. “Dear [fifth] grade families and caregivers,” the April 20 bulletin began. The district noted, “It is time for our science/health unit about the human body focused on puberty and the human reproductive systems.” They added, “In an effort to align our curriculum with our equity policy, teachers will be using gender inclusive language throughout this unit.”

For anyone confused, the Vermont district clarified that the terms “boy, male, and assigned male at birth” would now be referred to as “person who produces sperm.” Those formerly called “girl, female and assigned female at birth” would be “person who produces eggs” moving forward. Almost immediately, social media users took offense. “‘Caregivers’ not ‘parents.’ This is a great example of ‘language manipulation,’ and it’s part of SEL, which focuses on ‘equity’ and ‘feeling safe,’” one person wrote.

Many blasted the changes: “Absurd. A person who produces sperm is, by definition, a male. A person who produces eggs is, by definition, a female. And sex is not ‘assigned’ at birth, it’s observed at birth. How exhausting all this nonsense is.” Another tweeted, “I love this. Teaching biology without including biology. It’s better than a parody.” Some pointed out how the new wording may come across as odd. “Teachers: ‘Good morning, egg and sperm people!’” The Essex Westford School District concluded their letter by informing parents that they are able to contact their respective campuses with questions.

See more reactions below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

College Board announces new changes to AP African American Studies course after backlash

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.25.2023

Fresno vice principal under investigation for calling Black teens "Section 8 people" and "ghetto girls"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

2 Alabama teens tragically killed on prom night after colliding with a semitruck

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Portland students stage walkout over Black teachers facing harsh disciplinary action

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

D.C. woman blames school staff for her two sons' kidnapping

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Houston history teacher reportedly used Black student to discuss selling slaves during class

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Family files discrimination suit after claiming white Long Island teacher called Black student’s hair "ethnic"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

California educator receives backlash after a student recorded her repeatedly saying the N-word

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
LGBTQ rights

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

College Board announces new changes to AP African American Studies course after backlash

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.25.2023

Fresno vice principal under investigation for calling Black teens "Section 8 people" and "ghetto girls"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

2 Alabama teens tragically killed on prom night after colliding with a semitruck

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Portland students stage walkout over Black teachers facing harsh disciplinary action

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

D.C. woman blames school staff for her two sons' kidnapping

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Houston history teacher reportedly used Black student to discuss selling slaves during class

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Family files discrimination suit after claiming white Long Island teacher called Black student’s hair "ethnic"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

California educator receives backlash after a student recorded her repeatedly saying the N-word

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More