On Friday (April 21), Lil Jon unloaded a new single that’s certain to get parties jumping this summer. Titled “What We On,” the self-produced effort features Bay Area greats E-40, P-LO, and DaBoii, the last of whom gets things started with a hard-hitting verse for the streets.

“Yeah, what we on, n**ga? N**ga only up 100 bands, you think you on, n**ga? B**ch tryna sang to the neck, took her fo’ n**gas, d**n boy, that Sprite light as h**l, what you pour in it? What you pour in it? Yeah, like what we on, boy? Heard you hit that b**ch from the back, she made no noise, b**ch tried to play me for a sucka, I ain’t ‘O’ boy, yеah, I’m a young wild n**ga, but I’m grown, boy, what we on?”

The accompanying clip begins with a shot of P-LO handling business in a car dealership before he’s greeted by Lil Jon and a handful of cash. Things then move to an open area, where DaBoii performs in front of a crew of young dancers and candy-painted whips. Finally, E-40 makes his appearance from behind the bar.

Before the video comes to a complete end, viewers can watch a short tribute to its director, Bernard Gourley, who was tragically killed in a car accident in December of 2022. Shortly after his unfortunate passing, E-40 shared a video and a message on Instagram (above).

“Rest up, Bernard Gourley, you will be missed my friend,” the “Function” rapper said. “You was always a good dude, we played Little League at Wilson Park in the V together. Thank you for directing one of the dopest videos in hip hop history, ‘Tell Me When To Go.'”

Press play on Lil Jon & Co.’s “What We On” video below.