Photo: Stephen Maturen / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, last week, it was announced that ex-Minnesota police officer Kim Potter would be released from prison this week. In April 2021, she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when the decorated cop thought she was using her TASER instead of her gun.

Today (April 24), CNN learned Potter was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee in the early morning hours after serving just 16 months of her two-year sentence. The outlet added that her 4 a.m. discharge was a precaution to avoid any violent protests that might occur. Wright’s death came roughly one year after George Floyd was also killed by police in the same state.

Potter pulled the young Black man over for driving with expired tags and for having a hanging air freshener just before he was shot to death. “I never believed that ‘mistook her gun for a TASER’ story for even a second. Once more, we see that this country has unequal justice,” one person tweeted. Another asked, “Wasn’t a man sentenced to 70 years for spitting at a police officer?” The post referenced the recent sentencing of 36-year-old Larry Pearson of Texas, who happens to be a Black man. “[Daunte Wright’s] life was worth 16 months of hers. How does that make sense?” another questioned.

The former Minnesota officer will spend the remainder of her sentence on supervised release. “Judge Regina Chu went lenient on Kim Potter because of blue privilege,” one person suspected on social media. “I can’t find the words anymore. How did we get here?” a user replied. Potter’s lawyer Earl Gray said his client will relocate to Wisconsin. Wright’s mother, who suffered a stroke after her son’s killing, said, “Some say I should forgive to be at peace, but how can I? I am so angry. She is going to be able to watch her kids have kids and be able to touch them.” She added, “I am always scared I am going to forget my son’s voice.”

1 dead, 1 wounded in Oklahoma college shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.24.2023

Ralph Yarl’s dad emphasizes Andrew Lester could have dialed 911: “To shoot was wrong”

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.24.2023

Antioch Police Department faces civil rights lawsuit amid racist text messages scandal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Myles Cosgrove hired by sheriff's office three years after fatally shooting Breonna Taylor

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Ralph Yarl's father speaks out about his son's near-fatal shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Mother speaks out after her son is killed for getting into the wrong car in Atlanta

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's grandson speaks out against him following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's ex-wife gives harrowing insight into his temper following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023
