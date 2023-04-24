As previously reported by REVOLT, last week, it was announced that ex-Minnesota police officer Kim Potter would be released from prison this week. In April 2021, she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when the decorated cop thought she was using her TASER instead of her gun.

Today (April 24), CNN learned Potter was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee in the early morning hours after serving just 16 months of her two-year sentence. The outlet added that her 4 a.m. discharge was a precaution to avoid any violent protests that might occur. Wright’s death came roughly one year after George Floyd was also killed by police in the same state.

Extra officers are set up outside of the Shakopee Corrections Facility after officials announced former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was released at 4am. She has served 16 months behind bars and will serve the remaining 8 months under supervised released in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/UK4mcvIHje — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 24, 2023

Potter pulled the young Black man over for driving with expired tags and for having a hanging air freshener just before he was shot to death. “I never believed that ‘mistook her gun for a TASER’ story for even a second. Once more, we see that this country has unequal justice,” one person tweeted. Another asked, “Wasn’t a man sentenced to 70 years for spitting at a police officer?” The post referenced the recent sentencing of 36-year-old Larry Pearson of Texas, who happens to be a Black man. “[Daunte Wright’s] life was worth 16 months of hers. How does that make sense?” another questioned.

The former Minnesota officer will spend the remainder of her sentence on supervised release. “Judge Regina Chu went lenient on Kim Potter because of blue privilege,” one person suspected on social media. “I can’t find the words anymore. How did we get here?” a user replied. Potter’s lawyer Earl Gray said his client will relocate to Wisconsin. Wright’s mother, who suffered a stroke after her son’s killing, said, “Some say I should forgive to be at peace, but how can I? I am so angry. She is going to be able to watch her kids have kids and be able to touch them.” She added, “I am always scared I am going to forget my son’s voice.”

She got off way easy… — Ghost of DavidCo2 (@Co2God3) April 24, 2023

I never believed that "mistook her gun for a taser" story for even a second. Once more we see that this country has unequal justice. — Steve (@BroomallSteve) April 24, 2023

His life was worth 16 months of hers. How does that make sense? — 9T9 Problems (@bmcavoy) April 24, 2023

Wasn't a man sentenced to 70 years for spitting at a police officer? — Dottsy Z (@TheDottsyZ) April 24, 2023

What a disgusting bias! The officer should be held to a higher standard! — ॥डुपचीक बाबा॥ (@linholbrook64) April 22, 2023

I can't find the words anymore. How did we get here? — Maureen Randolph 🟧 (@MoRandolph130) April 22, 2023

The only good thing is that she'll never have a badge again. She grabbed her gun instead of taser and the (Black) cop talking to victim was fine with just talking to him. Practically jumped over the roof of the car when she shouted taser. It told me the taser was unnecessary. — Jeanne (@Mully1897) April 21, 2023

The LEO that shot and killed Breonna Taylor, is now working in a district an hour away from his previous job. Kim Potter is now free already, after killing Daunte Wright. This doesn’t sit well with my spirit, and it sure as hell doesn’t sound like justice to me either. — Jimmy.. (@MajorFactor2) April 24, 2023

Kim Potter didn’t even do 1.5 years for murdering Daunte Wright. Even in the 1% time a cop is found guilty, they still get a slap on the wrist. “The WHOLE damn system…” https://t.co/761kBztsPF — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) April 24, 2023