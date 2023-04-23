Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville cop who fired the lethal gunshot that killed Breonna Taylor during the execution of a no-knock search warrant in 2020, has a new law enforcement job. On Saturday (April 22), The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Cosgrove is now an employee of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. News outlet WAVE 3 confirmed that he was hired on Thursday (April 20).

Carroll is located an hour from Downtown Louisville and boasts a significantly smaller population of 10,000 compared to the metropolitan city’s more than 620,000 residents. Chief Deputy Nick Miller defended his office’s hiring decision by telling the Courier-Journal that he passed all of their background checks. “We think he will help reduce the flow of drugs in our area and reduce property crimes,” Miller told the publication. “We felt like he was a good candidate to help us in our county.”

Cosgrove was one of several officers who entered Taylor’s apartment during the botched raid three years ago. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Taylor was wounded a total of six times. Cosgrove reportedly fired 16 rounds, with one striking the EMT in the chest and causing her to bleed out in her home. Two other officers, Brett Hankison and John Mattingly, also fired their weapons. The three disgraced men were fired by the police department.

Despite firing the fatal shot, Cosgrove was not charged in connection with Taylor’s death. In 2021, he unsuccessfully appealed his termination but was allowed to keep his police certificate. Those who were charged in connection with the raid include former Detective Kelly Goodlett, who is accused of falsifying reports; former Sgt. Kyle Meany, for allegedly providing false information to obtain the no-knock warrant; ex-officer Joshua Jaynes, for civil rights violations and other offenses; and Hankison, for endangerment after he fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment, some of which entered her neighbor’s home. Last March, the latter was acquitted of the three felony offenses.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Antioch Police Department faces civil rights lawsuit amid racist text messages scandal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Ralph Yarl's father speaks out about his son's near-fatal shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Mother speaks out after her son is killed for getting into the wrong car in Atlanta

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's grandson speaks out against him following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's ex-wife gives harrowing insight into his temper following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Twitter celebrates Ralph Yarl's recovery after attorney shares photo update

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Breonna Taylor
Police Brutality
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Antioch Police Department faces civil rights lawsuit amid racist text messages scandal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Ralph Yarl's father speaks out about his son's near-fatal shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Mother speaks out after her son is killed for getting into the wrong car in Atlanta

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Gunman in Uvalde mass shooting wrote "LOL" in victims' blood on classroom white board

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's grandson speaks out against him following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Andrew Lester's ex-wife gives harrowing insight into his temper following the Ralph Yarl shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Twitter celebrates Ralph Yarl's recovery after attorney shares photo update

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
View More