Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville cop who fired the lethal gunshot that killed Breonna Taylor during the execution of a no-knock search warrant in 2020, has a new law enforcement job. On Saturday (April 22), The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Cosgrove is now an employee of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. News outlet WAVE 3 confirmed that he was hired on Thursday (April 20).

Carroll is located an hour from Downtown Louisville and boasts a significantly smaller population of 10,000 compared to the metropolitan city’s more than 620,000 residents. Chief Deputy Nick Miller defended his office’s hiring decision by telling the Courier-Journal that he passed all of their background checks. “We think he will help reduce the flow of drugs in our area and reduce property crimes,” Miller told the publication. “We felt like he was a good candidate to help us in our county.”

Cosgrove was one of several officers who entered Taylor’s apartment during the botched raid three years ago. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Taylor was wounded a total of six times. Cosgrove reportedly fired 16 rounds, with one striking the EMT in the chest and causing her to bleed out in her home. Two other officers, Brett Hankison and John Mattingly, also fired their weapons. The three disgraced men were fired by the police department.

Despite firing the fatal shot, Cosgrove was not charged in connection with Taylor’s death. In 2021, he unsuccessfully appealed his termination but was allowed to keep his police certificate. Those who were charged in connection with the raid include former Detective Kelly Goodlett, who is accused of falsifying reports; former Sgt. Kyle Meany, for allegedly providing false information to obtain the no-knock warrant; ex-officer Joshua Jaynes, for civil rights violations and other offenses; and Hankison, for endangerment after he fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment, some of which entered her neighbor’s home. Last March, the latter was acquitted of the three felony offenses.