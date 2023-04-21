The 2024 presidential race is quickly shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. Former President Donald Trump is seeking another term in office while President Joe Biden has yet to officially announce his reelection campaign. Amid the growing Republican and Democratic fields, “Palmdale” rapper Afroman is throwing his hat into the ring.

TMZ reported today (April 21) that the “Crazy Rap” MC filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for the country’s highest (no pun intended) office next year. According to the documents obtained by the outlet, his presidential committee is named “Joseph Afroman Foreman for President” and he’ll be running as an Independent. His platform will emphasize the national legalization of marijuana, though his positions on other national and international matters remain unclear.

The move marks Afroman’s latest step in making his White House dreams come true. He first announced back in December 2022 that he planned to run for president. Making it official the week of 4/20 is a classically Afroman move, but he seemingly got it out of the way early, as the documents were dated April 18. He’s the latest rapper to make a run for the executive branch after Kanye West in 2020.

The news comes a month after police in Adams County, Ohio sued Afroman alleging that he invaded their privacy by using security footage of them in his music videos. He had the clips because they raided his home in August 2022 on suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping, which ended up being unfounded. Listen to him describe the events below.

His campaign manager, Jason Savage, told TMZ that the incident spoke to why the “Because I Got High” rhymer should be the 47th president.