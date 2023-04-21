Photo: Rick Kern / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

The 2024 presidential race is quickly shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. Former President Donald Trump is seeking another term in office while President Joe Biden has yet to officially announce his reelection campaign. Amid the growing Republican and Democratic fields, “Palmdale” rapper Afroman is throwing his hat into the ring.

TMZ reported today (April 21) that the “Crazy Rap” MC filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for the country’s highest (no pun intended) office next year. According to the documents obtained by the outlet, his presidential committee is named “Joseph Afroman Foreman for President” and he’ll be running as an Independent. His platform will emphasize the national legalization of marijuana, though his positions on other national and international matters remain unclear.

The move marks Afroman’s latest step in making his White House dreams come true. He first announced back in December 2022 that he planned to run for president. Making it official the week of 4/20 is a classically Afroman move, but he seemingly got it out of the way early, as the documents were dated April 18. He’s the latest rapper to make a run for the executive branch after Kanye West in 2020.

The news comes a month after police in Adams County, Ohio sued Afroman alleging that he invaded their privacy by using security footage of them in his music videos. He had the clips because they raided his home in August 2022 on suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping, which ended up being unfounded. Listen to him describe the events below.

His campaign manager, Jason Savage, told TMZ that the incident spoke to why the “Because I Got High” rhymer should be the 47th president.

“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” he said. “Criminal justice reform and federal marijuana legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander-in-Chief.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Afroman
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More