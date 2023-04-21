Photo: Screenshot from Vedo’s “You & Me” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

In January, Vedo returned with his sixth studio album, Mood Swings. The 13-track project included just two features from Chris Brown and Tink, while production was handled by the likes of Needlyz, Spiff Sinatra, Troy Taylor, Hero the Producer, Saint Luca and more. Fans were prepped beforehand with previews like “FOREVER” and “Do You Mind.”

Yesterday (April 20), the Michigan talent returned with the latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “You & Me.” The new clip is directed by AlphaMale Visuals and takes place in a drive-in movie theater, where Vedo is enjoying a date with the leading lady. Then, in flash mob fashion, the entire venue joins in for an impromptu dance session as the artist lets his lover know he only has eyes for her:

“You know you look good, just got your makeup done, I’m tryna get drunk and stumble up on somethin’/ Ain’t tryna find love, just wanna have some fun, before the night ends, let’s have a one-on-one/ It’s only you and me tonight, aw baby, shawty, just let your hair down, you’re here with me now/ We ain’t gotta rush, let’s take our time, my lady, don’t invite your friends out, it’s just you and me now/ It’s only you and me tonight, aw baby, I’m crushin’ on you, girl, it’s only you”

The “You Got It” singer’s last body of work was 2022’s While You Wait, his joint project with producer OG Parker. The mixtape included eight tracks and guest appearances from Baby Tate and Dusty Locane. Vedo also received a Grammy nomination for his contributions to Chris Brown’s “WE (Warm Embrace).”

Be sure to press play on Vedo’s brand new “You & Me” music video from his Mood Swings album down below.

Chlöe Bailey shows Beyoncé love as she addresses social media claims about 'In Pieces'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Amy Luciani is on her grind in new "Bag Lady" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Quando Rondo flexes in new "Counting Bands" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Nines unveils new visual for "Tony Soprano 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Dizzy Wright returns with new visual for "When The Hate Come"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Deante' Hitchcock returns with new "Woah!" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Jim Jones joins Spottie WiFi on "Buy The Dips"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Lizzo increases her level of being unbothered as she introduces Twitter to the beauty standard

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Frank Ocean won't perform at Weekend 2 of Coachella, per doctor's orders

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023
