In January, Vedo returned with his sixth studio album, Mood Swings. The 13-track project included just two features from Chris Brown and Tink, while production was handled by the likes of Needlyz, Spiff Sinatra, Troy Taylor, Hero the Producer, Saint Luca and more. Fans were prepped beforehand with previews like “FOREVER” and “Do You Mind.”

Yesterday (April 20), the Michigan talent returned with the latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “You & Me.” The new clip is directed by AlphaMale Visuals and takes place in a drive-in movie theater, where Vedo is enjoying a date with the leading lady. Then, in flash mob fashion, the entire venue joins in for an impromptu dance session as the artist lets his lover know he only has eyes for her:

“You know you look good, just got your makeup done, I’m tryna get drunk and stumble up on somethin’/ Ain’t tryna find love, just wanna have some fun, before the night ends, let’s have a one-on-one/ It’s only you and me tonight, aw baby, shawty, just let your hair down, you’re here with me now/ We ain’t gotta rush, let’s take our time, my lady, don’t invite your friends out, it’s just you and me now/ It’s only you and me tonight, aw baby, I’m crushin’ on you, girl, it’s only you”

The “You Got It” singer’s last body of work was 2022’s While You Wait, his joint project with producer OG Parker. The mixtape included eight tracks and guest appearances from Baby Tate and Dusty Locane. Vedo also received a Grammy nomination for his contributions to Chris Brown’s “WE (Warm Embrace).”

Be sure to press play on Vedo’s brand new “You & Me” music video from his Mood Swings album down below.