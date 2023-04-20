Photo: Chase Castor / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

The grandson of the 84-year-old homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl is speaking out against him.

Today (April 20), CNN shared a video interview conducted with Klint Ludwig, who identified himself as the grandson of Andrew Lester. When asked why he decided to have the conversation, he told TV journalist Don Lemon, “It was the right thing to do.”

“This country, it happens over and over again where people get away with killing unarmed innocent Black people. People need to speak out and not make any excuses for this kind of behavior and violence,” he continued. In terms of his grandfather, Ludwig described him as a “stock American Christian male” who has “racist tendencies.” “I stand with Ralph and really want his family to achieve justice for what happened to them,” he added.

However, Ludwig is not the first relative of Lester’s to speak out on his past behaviors. Also today, his ex-wife, Mary Clayton, gave The New York Times an insight into her 14-year marriage with Lester. She informed the outlet that she often feared Lester, and he was prone to violence in their home together.

A pair of statements from people with direct knowledge of Lester’s demeanor adds to speculations that the 84-year-old shooting Yarl on April 13 was racially motivated. After prosecutors announced on Monday (April 17) charges were filed against Lester, many Americans had questions. Hundreds of individuals wondered why a hate crime or second-degree murder weren’t listed as well.

On Tuesday (April 18), Alexander K. Higginbotham, a prosecutor’s spokesman, gave reasoning behind the two additional counts not being added. According to NBC News, he said, “Our office has charged the defendant in his case with an A felony, which is four classes higher than a hate crime enhancement could take a charge.” 

