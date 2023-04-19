On Friday (April 14), Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder reunited as Dinner Party for the album Enigmatic Society. The quartet’s latest effort consists of nine soulful tracks and additional features from Phoelix, Arin Ray, Ant Clemons, and Tank.

Enigmatic Society opens with the piano-driven “Answered Prayer,” which sees Phoelix professing his love for a special someone.

“Time passing by, I went falling for you, life’s so much brighter when one turns to two, when I wake and you smile is the only necessary proof, all my love and my prayers have been answered in truth, don’t know what I’d do, without you…”

During an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday (April 17), the group blessed viewers with a relaxed performance of another standout, the Clemons-assisted “Insane,” a funky number that samples from the Mtume classic “Juicy Fruit.” Sitting on couches in front of a hip hop-inspired backdrop, the collective brought forth an extremely dope set that resembled an intimate jam session amongst friends.

In an interview with Flood Magazine, Martin explained how the name of the group came to fruition.

“Robert is a genius with this kind of s**t, because Robert doesn’t think like a musician, and I think that’s important,” said the decorated saxophonist. “He said, ‘Man, the name of this group is Dinner Party.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because everybody’s invited to the dinner party.’ You are welcome to the dinner party. Let’s feed people.”

He continued, “We started talking about dinner parties and what we’ve learned from our going to dinner parties. This conversation is a dinner party. We’re feeding each other. It means so much more than just a dinner party. Let’s exchange information over something that could feed our soul. That’s the f**kin’ vibe.”

Press play on Enigmatic Society and Dinner Party’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” performance below.