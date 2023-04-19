Photo: Chase Castor/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

On Monday (April 17), Ralph Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, launched a GoFundMe in support of her nephew as he recovers from a widely publicized shooting in Kansas City. As of today (April 19), that campaign has more than surpassed its initial goal, and currently sits at more than $3 million following an outpouring of donations. In the GoFundMe’s description, Spoonmore shared a message of appreciation from Yarl’s family to all of the 16-year-old’s supporters.

“Each day is different. He has a long road ahead,” the message read. “However, we are very thankful that he is still here with us. I’ve been taking the time to read the emails and comments to Ralph. It warms our hearts to see him smile at all the kind words.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Yarl was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester after knocking on the door of the gunman’s residence by mistake. As instructed by his mother, he intended to collect his two brothers from another house that bears a slightly different address. Since then, Kansas City authorities have filed felony charges against Lester for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, a decision that was first revealed by Prosecutor Zack Thompson.

“After a thorough review of the case file, the appropriate laws, and information gained during the investigation phase of the case, I filed two felony counts,” Thompson stated. “We understand how frustrating this has been, but I can assure the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work.”

On Tuesday (April 18), Lester turned himself in to the police. Hours later, he was released from the Clay County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. In a probable cause document first revealed by CNN, Lester claimed he was “scared to death” and “believed someone was attempting to break into the house.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Twitter celebrates Ralph Yarl's recovery after attorney shares photo update

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Grandson of Ralph Yarl's shooter says the tragedy “never should have happened"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Alabama shooting victims identified as search for killer continues

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's shooter posts bond and is released from jail

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's classmates show support with massive unity walk

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's shooter turns himself in to Kansas City police

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's aunt is grateful but angry following Kansas City, Missouri shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Brooklyn bodega owner brutally beaten with metal pipe in suspected anti-Arab hate crime

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl shooter claims he was "scared to death" in police report

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes
Ralph Yarl
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl makes his first appearance in court and pleads not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Twitter celebrates Ralph Yarl's recovery after attorney shares photo update

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Grandson of Ralph Yarl's shooter says the tragedy “never should have happened"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Alabama shooting victims identified as search for killer continues

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's shooter posts bond and is released from jail

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's classmates show support with massive unity walk

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's shooter turns himself in to Kansas City police

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's aunt is grateful but angry following Kansas City, Missouri shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Brooklyn bodega owner brutally beaten with metal pipe in suspected anti-Arab hate crime

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl shooter claims he was "scared to death" in police report

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More