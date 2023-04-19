On Monday (April 17), Ralph Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, launched a GoFundMe in support of her nephew as he recovers from a widely publicized shooting in Kansas City. As of today (April 19), that campaign has more than surpassed its initial goal, and currently sits at more than $3 million following an outpouring of donations. In the GoFundMe’s description, Spoonmore shared a message of appreciation from Yarl’s family to all of the 16-year-old’s supporters.

“Each day is different. He has a long road ahead,” the message read. “However, we are very thankful that he is still here with us. I’ve been taking the time to read the emails and comments to Ralph. It warms our hearts to see him smile at all the kind words.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Yarl was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester after knocking on the door of the gunman’s residence by mistake. As instructed by his mother, he intended to collect his two brothers from another house that bears a slightly different address. Since then, Kansas City authorities have filed felony charges against Lester for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, a decision that was first revealed by Prosecutor Zack Thompson.

“After a thorough review of the case file, the appropriate laws, and information gained during the investigation phase of the case, I filed two felony counts,” Thompson stated. “We understand how frustrating this has been, but I can assure the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work.”

On Tuesday (April 18), Lester turned himself in to the police. Hours later, he was released from the Clay County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. In a probable cause document first revealed by CNN, Lester claimed he was “scared to death” and “believed someone was attempting to break into the house.”