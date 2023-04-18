Photo: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Alicia Keys is officially hitting the road once again. Today (April 18), the Grammy award-winning singer announced that she will be launching a North American summer concert journey named “KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR.” Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date trek closely follows her critically acclaimed “The Alicia + Keys World Tour,” which brought her across Europe and will soon head to Latin America.

The “KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR” will kick off on June 28 in Fort Lauderdale and make stops in major cities like Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, and more before coming to a close in Los Angeles on Aug. 2. The general on sale will begin on April 21 at 9 a.m. local time. Fans can find more ticketing information on LiveNation.com.

For the first time ever, the forthcoming tour will feature the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer in an 360-degree “in the round” production setup, which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new way. Of the tour and exciting new stage design, Keys said via press release, “The ‘KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul, and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

Check out the full list of dates for Alicia Keys’ “KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR” down below.

June 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
June 30 – Tampa, FL
July 2 – Charlotte, NC
July 3 – Atlanta, GA
July 5 – Memphis, TN
July 7 – Washington, D.C.
July 9 – Boston, MA
July 10 – Philadelphia, PA
July 12 – Brooklyn, NY
July 14 – Toronto, ON
July 15 – Cleveland, OH
July 17 – Detroit, MI
July 18 – Chicago, IL
July 20 – Louisville, KY
July 21 – St. Louis, MO
July 23 – New Orleans, LA
July 24 – Austin, TX
July 27 – Denver, CO
July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT
July 30 – Seattle, WA
Aug. 1 – Oakland, CA
Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA

