Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Fulton County Jail officials plan to relocate more than 600 inmates from their facility following an investigation into the 2022 death of Lashawn Thompson, according to an April 15 report by CNN. On average, the cost of lodging inmates at other regional facilities is $40,000 a day.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Thompson, 35, passed away after his family says he was eaten alive by bed bugs and other insects. The Florida native suffered from mental health issues and was housed in the jail’s psychiatric wing. On Thursday (April 13), Thompson’s family held a press conference condemning the jail for housing inmates in inexcusable conditions. Brad McCrae, Thompson’s brother, said photos of his brother showed him covered in bug bites and noticeably thinner. “It was heartbreaking because nobody should be seen like that. Nobody should see that. But the first thing that entered my mind was Emmett Till,” said McCrae. The family has also called for the jail, which is located in Downtown Atlanta, to be closed.

In February, an 11Alive report revealed that a new and more expansive jail would cost the city upwards of $2 billion. Fulton County Jail was designed to house 1,500 individuals, but it currently holds nearly double its capacity. On Friday (April 14), the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addressed some of the family’s concerns. The department said an emergency expenditure of $500,000 was approved to address the jail’s deplorable infestation of bed bugs, lice, and other vermin. A statement shared on the department’s Facebook page also said that prior attempts to address hygiene concerns included targeting congregant settings.

“The health, well-being, and security of inmates in our care is our top priority. It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a safe, clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. Without making any explicit statements about Mr. Thompson’s health, it’s fair to say that this is one of many cases that illustrate the desperate need for expanded and better mental health services,” the department stated. At this time, details of when the relocation process will begin have not been publicized. Charges in connection with Thompson’s case will be determined after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reviews the completed sheriff department’s internal investigation.

