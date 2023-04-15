Photo: Halfpoint Images via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Several members of the Antioch Police Department in Northern California have been identified as subjects of a Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and FBI investigation into a string of racist text messages dating back to 2019. On Friday (April 14), NBC News reported that the heavily redacted report had been made available to the public.

Those named in the probe include Sergeant Josh Evans, Sergeant Rick Hoffman, Detective Robert Gerber, and Officers Jonathan Adams, Morteza Amiri, Scott Duggar, Aaron Hughes, Brayton Milner, Calvin Prieto, John Ramirez, Andrea Rodriguez, Eric Rombough, Kyle Smith, and Devon Wenger.

Instances where several derogatory messages and memes using the racial slur n—ger dated back to September 2019. In a text sent from Evans to Amiri, he wrote, “I’ll bury that n—ger in my fields.” In 2020, Sergeant Jimmy Wisecarver sent a message in the text thread that read, “But we kill more Mexicans than anything else. So Blacks can feel safe.” According to report notes, the aforementioned message was in relation to an incident in 2014 where a man was assaulted by Antioch police. Another disgraceful example of an officer crossing the line included a photo of a naked Black man, with his genitals exposed, sitting on the neck of George Floyd that was sent to another citizen.

One message took aim at Mayor Lamar Thorpe, who is Black. It read, “I’ll buy someone a prime rib if they take that [racist epithet] Mayor Thorpe out with a whatever type of weapon.” On Tuesday (April 11), Thorpe called for the officers to be fired, citing his outrage over the hateful rhetoric that was revealed in the 21-page report. “Get the hell out of here. These people can go … they can go fly a kite for all I care. Get out of my police department. We don’t need them here,” he said during a city council meeting.

Contra Costa County Public Defender Ellen McDonnell told CBS Bay Area that the texts were abhorrent and reprehensible. “They reveal an entrenched culture of hatred, racism, homophobia, misogyny, and violence throughout the Antioch Police Department,” said McDonnell in a statement to the news outlet. As a result of the findings, she has asked District Attorney Diana Becton to halt criminal filings and current prosecutions involving the police department and begin a comprehensive review of all pending cases and past convictions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Viral video shows violent arrest of Texas teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Family claims Georgia inmate was eaten alive by bed bugs

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Former Los Angeles deputies turn themselves in on civil rights violation charges of a skateboarder

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Minneapolis will pay $8.9M for Derek Chauvin's brutality before George Floyd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Two Indianapolis officers indicted for their alleged involvement in a Black man's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Five Louisiana troopers charged in Ronald Greene's case plead not guilty at arraignment

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

An Akron grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence to charge officers in Jayland Walker's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Chicago brothers fight to prove their innocence two years after being exonerated of 1994 murder

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White Wisconsin man pleads guilty to racist attacks against Black neighbors

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes
Police Brutality
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Viral video shows violent arrest of Texas teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Family claims Georgia inmate was eaten alive by bed bugs

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Former Los Angeles deputies turn themselves in on civil rights violation charges of a skateboarder

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Minneapolis will pay $8.9M for Derek Chauvin's brutality before George Floyd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Two Indianapolis officers indicted for their alleged involvement in a Black man's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Five Louisiana troopers charged in Ronald Greene's case plead not guilty at arraignment

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

An Akron grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence to charge officers in Jayland Walker's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Chicago brothers fight to prove their innocence two years after being exonerated of 1994 murder

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White Wisconsin man pleads guilty to racist attacks against Black neighbors

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More