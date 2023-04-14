On Wednesday (April 12), a Twitter user shared troubling footage with his timeline. In the video posted to the social media platform, two male teens were forcefully arrested by police officers in a parking lot.

“Breaking: Two high school students were violently dragged out of their car and arrested in Harris County, [Texas]. They ran out of gas and called their friends for help; instead, they were surrounded by police, arrested, and charged with a crime,” a post containing clips of the intense situation said. Since being shared, the tweet has already received nearly 800 comments and hundreds of thousands of views. As the disturbing video began, two officers slammed one of the young men against a vehicle as he cried and desperately called for help.

“To hear this kid crying as they physically assault him is heartbreaking. And he gets a felony. Two [white] kids helping another kid who ran out of gas would have gotten kudos for helping. I hope they sue. I hope they all get counseling because this was traumatic watching. Fire them!” one viewer commented. “As soon as I saw the first [two] seconds, I broke into tears. When he screamed, ‘I didn’t do anything,’ I just couldn’t watch the rest,” another person added. Others noted how one of the Texas teens called out for his mother as he was manhandled by the armed officers.

According to Houston, Texas news station ABC 13, the police were identified as Harris County sheriff’s deputies. The two teens are Langham Creek High School football players: senior Kristopher Willis and Seth Palumbo from the varsity team. Willis and Palumbo were arrested, the outlet confirmed on Tuesday (April 11). Palumbo was charged with felony assaulting a peace officer, and Willis could face a misdemeanor count of impeding a roadway — for allegedly running out of gas and calling for assistance. A rep for the sheriff’s office said they are aware of the video, and the incident is under investigation.

See what others are saying below.

