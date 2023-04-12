Photo: Randy Holmes / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE officially unveiled her long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues, at the top of February. The project represented a special milestone, as it marked the first time the South London-bred hitmaker put out her own body of work independently. My 21st Century Blues was executive produced by frequent collaborator Mike Sabath and included just two features from Mahalia and 070 Shake across 15 total tracks.

Today (April 12), the 25-year-old returns with her official “Tiny Desk” debut, which she said was a “real dream come true” for her. Her set list included “Worth It.,” “Five Star Hotels.,” “Mary Jane.,” and “Buss It Down.,” the last of which sees her singing through a celebratory and liberating dance session:

“So I’m dancing on the kitchen floor, I caught a vibe, and a song to whine to/ I’ll whine my waist forever more, until I find you, until I find you/ I’m gon’ buss it down, I’m gon’ buss it (She gon’ buss it), I’m gon’ tick tock on it like a clock, I’m gon’ touch it/ Oh, I’m gon’ back it up and break it down, and he’s gon’ love it (He’s gon’ love it)/ I’m gon’ buss it down, buss it down”

“I’m a songwriter for a living, okay. I usually have all the words. I’m genuinely speechless,” RAYE told her “Tiny Desk” audience during her performance. “All I’ve wanted is to be seen and respected as a musician.”

Outside of her own releases, the “Black Mascara.” singer can also be heard lending her vocals to recent collaborations like “You Can’t Change Me” by David Guetta, “Midnight Strikes” by Amorphous, “WYS” by Tion Wayne, “Waterfall” by Disclosure, “I Don’t Want You” by Riton, “Go Girl” by Miraa May, and others.

Be sure to press play on RAYE’s brand new “Tiny Desk” performance down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Kwengface reveals his identity during "COLORS" performance of "Freedom"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Performances
R&B
RAYE
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Kwengface reveals his identity during "COLORS" performance of "Freedom"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More