Photo: ferrantraite via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

A Georgia middle school teacher is in the hot seat after reportedly failing to properly diffuse and report alleged racist abuse at the hands of their students. The minors involved are also facing criminal charges.

In an article published yesterday (April 10) by Atlanta news station WSB-TV, a reporter from the outlet spoke with the parents of the unnamed alleged victim. The girl, a student at Radloff Middle School in Gwinnett County, told her mother and father that she was harassed by Hispanic kids who called her racist names and beat her with a belt while the instructor, who is said to have witnessed the degrading acts, barely intervened. After finding out, the parents went to the school, only to learn that it wasn’t reported to administrators.

The girl’s father recalled what his child told him of the horrific experience: “She was sitting with a Hispanic child, and the other Hispanic child approached them and said, ‘How much for your monkey?’ And the child responded, ‘$450.’ And so the main child said, ‘Alright,’ looked at my daughter and said, ‘Alright, I own you now (expletive). Do my homework, slave.’ My daughter refused, and that’s when the child asked the other child to remove his belt, and he gave her some lashings. And that’s when the teacher initially said, ‘Alright you boys, leave her alone.’” The mother noted that things got so bad that last month, the teen asked to be picked up from the Georgia school because she no longer felt safe.

After hearing the child’s account, administrators released a statement and suspended the Hispanic students before police also became involved. The minor’s parents admitted they are pleased with how the Georgia middle school handled the situation but said they do not understand why their daughter’s teacher allowed so much to go on. “I don’t think time heals wounds when it comes to racism,” her father stated. He added, “There’s no safe place. There should be several options for kids in that type of situation where they can walk out immediately, go to someone immediately, have something done immediately.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

D.C. woman blames school staff for her two sons' kidnapping

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Houston history teacher reportedly used Black student to discuss selling slaves during class

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Family files discrimination suit after claiming white Long Island teacher called Black student’s hair "ethnic"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

California educator receives backlash after a student recorded her repeatedly saying the N-word

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Man arrested after bringing over 1,000 rounds of ammunition to North Carolina A&T State University

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Virginia teacher sues school for $40 million after being shot by 6-year-old

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
Hate Crimes
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Connecticut teachers thought kid who died at recess was just “playing dead”

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.10.2023

Florida teacher plans to appeal firing after telling students to write their own obituary as school shootings increase

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

D.C. woman blames school staff for her two sons' kidnapping

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Houston history teacher reportedly used Black student to discuss selling slaves during class

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Family files discrimination suit after claiming white Long Island teacher called Black student’s hair "ethnic"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

California educator receives backlash after a student recorded her repeatedly saying the N-word

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Man arrested after bringing over 1,000 rounds of ammunition to North Carolina A&T State University

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Virginia teacher sues school for $40 million after being shot by 6-year-old

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More