After prepping fans with strong previews like “Let Me Go” and the Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq-produced “Do You Like Me,” Daniel Caesar officially unleashed his NEVER ENOUGH album last Friday (April 7). The LP called on names like Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa for assists across its 15 total tracks.

Today (April 11), the Canadian R&B savant keeps his momentum going by releasing the official music video for “Valentina” from the project. The Machine Operated-directed clip tells the story of two people who are longing for each other but can’t be together. On the song, the “Japanese Denim” singer attempts to convince his love interest that he is the best choice for her:

“Valentina, baby, I only need one moment of time, to make you feel a way/ From the first time I looked in your eyes, I knew that I would find a way to make you mine/ I know it’s late, and I know you got a man, please understand, baby, he won’t love you like I do/ Give me a break, I know that you want me too, you’re loyal, it’s cool/ I understand and I respect it”

Caesar’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Case Study 01, a 10-song body of work that contained additional contributions from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Prior to that was Freudian, which made landfall in 2017 and housed breakout hits like “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis and “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. Outside of his own releases, he was featured on more recent collaborations like “Invincible” by Omar Apollo, “careless” by FKA twigs, and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber alongside Giveon.

Be sure to press play on Daniel Caesar’s brand new music video for “Valentina” down below