Photo: Screenshot from Daniel Caesar’s “Valentina” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

After prepping fans with strong previews like “Let Me Go” and the Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq-produced “Do You Like Me,” Daniel Caesar officially unleashed his NEVER ENOUGH album last Friday (April 7). The LP called on names like Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa for assists across its 15 total tracks.

Today (April 11), the Canadian R&B savant keeps his momentum going by releasing the official music video for “Valentina” from the project. The Machine Operated-directed clip tells the story of two people who are longing for each other but can’t be together. On the song, the “Japanese Denim” singer attempts to convince his love interest that he is the best choice for her:

“Valentina, baby, I only need one moment of time, to make you feel a way/ From the first time I looked in your eyes, I knew that I would find a way to make you mine/ I know it’s late, and I know you got a man, please understand, baby, he won’t love you like I do/ Give me a break, I know that you want me too, you’re loyal, it’s cool/ I understand and I respect it”

Caesar’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Case Study 01, a 10-song body of work that contained additional contributions from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Prior to that was Freudian, which made landfall in 2017 and housed breakout hits like “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis and “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. Outside of his own releases, he was featured on more recent collaborations like “Invincible” by Omar Apollo, “careless” by FKA twigs, and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber alongside Giveon.

Be sure to press play on Daniel Caesar’s brand new music video for “Valentina” down below

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray
By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for "Too Many Nights" video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023
