Tink made her return back in February with Thanks 4 Nothing, a 14-track body of work with features from Ty Dolla $ign and Yung Bleu. Over the weekend, the Illinois-born singer treated fans with the official music video for “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the album. The new Josh Jones-directed visual keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as Tink attempts to pull off a robbery before things eventually take a dramatic turn. On the song, she sings over an instrumental by Hitmaka about being a ride-or-die:

“Let me be your gangsta’s paradise, I swear our love gon’ feel like crime/ We ain’t gotta take no one’s advice, I can hold your racks while you shootin’ the dice/ Makin’ love in the trap, show me how to handle the strap/ Need a b**ch that’s gon’ have your back, let me be your gangsta’s paradise”

Prior to Thanks 4 Nothing was 2022’s Pillow Talk album, a 16-song offering that boasted appearances from Fabolous, Toosii, Russ, Layton Greene, Muni Long, and others. Outside of her own releases, the “Treat Me Like Somebody” singer can also be heard on more recent collaborations like “I’m Tryin” by Eric Bellinger, “Somebody” by Vedo, “Whatever” by Babyface, and more.

In a previous interview, Tink spoke about how her approach will be different for her next body of work. “I have to take a little time to just center myself and do a lot of living. I wanna have another approach and something new to say on the next album. I need to experience more life. I feel like I write from such a personal viewpoint that every time I write, I’m trying to really tell someone’s story or give someone my story,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Tink’s brand new “Gangsta’s Paradise” music video down below.