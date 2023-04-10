Chaos and gunfire erupted in downtown Louisville, Kentucky this morning (April 10) after an armed individual using an AR-15-style rifle entered a bank and began shooting. At least five are believed to be dead, including the attacker, and eight others were wounded.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the active scene. According to NBC News, the deceased shooter is thought to be a current or former employee of Old National Bank at 333 E. Main Street. At least two of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s friends were killed in the attack. Two responding officers were also injured, one critically. Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey confirmed the gunman was fatally shot just after 8:30 a.m. ET, but did not disclose whether it was at the hands of the department or from a self-inflicted wound.

There is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) April 10, 2023

Beshear was visibly emotional as he spoke to reporters following the Louisville tragedy. “This is awful,” he began. The 45-year-old continued, “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today, and I have another close friend who didn’t either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.” The governor also noted when he campaigned for attorney general in 2015, his rallies were held at the building that houses the bank.

No names have been revealed as details regarding the shooting continue to unfold. Police did say the individual could have been suffering from mental health issues as they work to uncover a motive. Injured survivors were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Mayor Craig Greenberg shared updates on social media about how residents who may have had loved ones in the area could receive information. “We have set up a family assistance center for anyone involved in today’s shooting at the Kentucky International Convention Center, 3rd and Market entrance. Victims and family members, please go to this location for updates,” he tweeted.

See related posts below.

There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023