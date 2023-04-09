Gabrielle Union has made it abundantly clear that fans will have to get somebody else to do it if they think she and Dwyane Wade are looking to invite a guest into their bedroom.

For fans who have read either of her New York Times bestselling memoirs, “We’re Going to Need More Wine” or “You Got Anything Stronger?” — or at least caught an interview where she has opened up about wild trysts of the past — then you know she loves to have a good time in public and in private. But now, at the age of 50, it seems the actress is less interested in the fantasy hijinks that younger fans would like to place her and Wade into.

Case in point, on Friday (April 7), a tweet featuring three celebrity couples boo’ed up — Megan Thee Stallion straddling Pardison Fontaine, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, and, of course, Union and Wade — began circulating on Black Twitter. “You gotta sign an NDA for one night with one of these couples [.] Who [are] you choosing?” read the post’s caption. It is safe to say that most users who responded to the tweet were not expecting to play a game of chess with any of the lovebirds.

The comical but explicit comments range from people saying they wanted each of the women or just the men or some unholy combination of the couples. However, on Saturday (April 8), Union took the viral post to a new level of hilarity when she chimed in. In so many words, the Inspection co-lead said everyone might want to look elsewhere if their fantasy includes more than a casual night inside. “Not us. Y’all bout to be watching a lot of ‘Lakefront Bargain [Hunt]’ on HGTV. My back hurts just reading this,” she wrote. Her diversion did little to persuade folks to look elsewhere. See some of the responses Union received in the post below.