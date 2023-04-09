Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Gabrielle Union has made it abundantly clear that fans will have to get somebody else to do it if they think she and Dwyane Wade are looking to invite a guest into their bedroom.

For fans who have read either of her New York Times bestselling memoirs, “We’re Going to Need More Wine” or “You Got Anything Stronger?” — or at least caught an interview where she has opened up about wild trysts of the past — then you know she loves to have a good time in public and in private. But now, at the age of 50, it seems the actress is less interested in the fantasy hijinks that younger fans would like to place her and Wade into.

Case in point, on Friday (April 7), a tweet featuring three celebrity couples boo’ed up — Megan Thee Stallion straddling Pardison Fontaine, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, and, of course, Union and Wade — began circulating on Black Twitter. “You gotta sign an NDA for one night with one of these couples [.] Who [are] you choosing?” read the post’s caption. It is safe to say that most users who responded to the tweet were not expecting to play a game of chess with any of the lovebirds.

The comical but explicit comments range from people saying they wanted each of the women or just the men or some unholy combination of the couples. However, on Saturday (April 8), Union took the viral post to a new level of hilarity when she chimed in. In so many words, the Inspection co-lead said everyone might want to look elsewhere if their fantasy includes more than a casual night inside. “Not us. Y’all bout to be watching a lot of ‘Lakefront Bargain [Hunt]’ on HGTV. My back hurts just reading this,” she wrote. Her diversion did little to persuade folks to look elsewhere. See some of the responses Union received in the post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Zaya Wade credits Gabrielle Union for teaching important lessons on self-confidence and inner beauty

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to be honored at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Gabrielle Union opens up about mutual infidelity in her first marriage: "I just felt entitled to it"

By REVOLT Staff
  /  01.03.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals she downplayed her Blackness by minimizing her smile

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.17.2022

Gabrielle Union celebrates 50th birthday in Africa: "I'm just floating on gratitude"

By Angel Saunders
  /  10.31.2022

Watch the trailer for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade-produced Netflix documentary, 'The Redeem Team'

By Regina Cho
  /  09.14.2022

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade set as producers of Netflix's 'The Redeem Team' documentary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.21.2022

Dwyane Wade reportedly filed court documents to officially change daughter Zaya's name

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.19.2022

Dwyane Wade fears for daughter Zaya’s safety “every moment she leaves the house”

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.08.2022

NBA great Dwyane Wade tries his hand at rapping with “Season Ticket Holder”

By Jon Powell
  /  02.21.2020

Dwyane Wade speaks about the moment his 12-year-old came out as transgender

By Tamantha
  /  02.11.2020

Dwyane Wade documentary arriving later this month

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.07.2020
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Zaya Wade credits Gabrielle Union for teaching important lessons on self-confidence and inner beauty

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to be honored at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Gabrielle Union opens up about mutual infidelity in her first marriage: "I just felt entitled to it"

By REVOLT Staff
  /  01.03.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals she downplayed her Blackness by minimizing her smile

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.17.2022

Gabrielle Union celebrates 50th birthday in Africa: "I'm just floating on gratitude"

By Angel Saunders
  /  10.31.2022

Watch the trailer for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade-produced Netflix documentary, 'The Redeem Team'

By Regina Cho
  /  09.14.2022

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade set as producers of Netflix's 'The Redeem Team' documentary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.21.2022

Dwyane Wade reportedly filed court documents to officially change daughter Zaya's name

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.19.2022

Dwyane Wade fears for daughter Zaya’s safety “every moment she leaves the house”

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.08.2022

NBA great Dwyane Wade tries his hand at rapping with “Season Ticket Holder”

By Jon Powell
  /  02.21.2020

Dwyane Wade speaks about the moment his 12-year-old came out as transgender

By Tamantha
  /  02.11.2020

Dwyane Wade documentary arriving later this month

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.07.2020
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 women who are setting the new standard

In this Women’s History Month edition of REVOLT’s “Web3” series, we highlight seven ladies whose ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.17.2023
View More