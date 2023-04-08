Photo: PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL / Staff via Getty Images and James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Former President Donald Trump is being extended an olive branch by a man who was once property of the U.S. government: Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Bout spent 14 years in a federal penitentiary before being released in a prisoner swap for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in December. On Friday (April 7), he spoke with the Russian media with the singular goal of informing Trump and the American people of a telegram he sent the politician.

The contents of the telegram were shared by BBC reporter Francis Scarr. The message included Bout telling Trump, “I believe your life is in peril… You had tried to save the American people from the genocidal globalist cabal, to protect the family, and to prevent the global conflicts which now destabilize the world.” He also boldly stated, “You will be welcomed in Russia. You will have a safe haven, and from here, you can lead the fight for the American people.”

In his televised address, the prolific weapons trafficker explained why he felt it was necessary for Russia to offer asylum to the polarizing political figure amid the U.S. government’s probe into his alleged crimes. “First and foremost, I consider that his life is in danger and that legal process, which has now begun in New York, won’t just end in Donald Trump being convicted and barred from the election,” he told the media.

Instead, Bout said he is certain that Trump will face an insidious end. “Most likely, he will simply be eliminated there,” he grimly added. “Therefore, I think it’s in the interests of all of humanity, and primarily of the American people, to invite Donald Trump here, to Russia, to give him security and protection here so that he leads this uprising against the globalists and, most importantly, does not allow the elimination of the American people.”

On Tuesday (April 4), Trump pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan courtroom to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. In his address to his supporters, he said the investigation into his dealings was an insult to the country. He is due back in court in December.

