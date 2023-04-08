Photo: FlyMint Agency via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Houston police have identified and charged a man with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of BTB Savage. But there is a catch: The suspect remains on the run.

Authorities say a manhunt is underway for Montrel Burley, 40, and at least one other unidentified suspect, according to a Friday (April 7) report from ABC13. Last week, police confirmed the rapper’s death just days after fans speculated that Savage had been gunned down after posting a controversial photo at a crime scene.

Bernita Ward, his mother, said she warned her son to delete the image. “I said, ‘Take that off social media. Let this family mourn in peace.’ They were taunting my son, though, telling him they were going to kill the family, make his mother cry, and kill his son. I told my son, ‘Don’t respond. Let it go.’ But their family member came to rob my son,” she claimed.

As previously reported, Savage was killed on March 30 in Texas’ affluent River Oaks neighborhood. The following day (March 31), Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed reports of a fatal shooting involving Savage. Finner told the media that the “Scam Story” artist was in a white Mercedes when a black Subaru SUV pulled up beside him, and two men dressed in black exited the vehicle. The gunmen unleashed several rounds of ammunition into Savage’s vehicle, killing him on the spot.

Ward said her son was weary that he might be targeted days ahead of his demise. “My son knew something was up,” she told the news outlet. She recalled that in February, Savage, whose real name is Darrell Gentry, was at home with his girlfriend when a group of men attempted to rob him. In an interview circulated online, he admitted that his girlfriend shot at least one of the thieves. He also acknowledged that the actions could come at the price of someone seeking vengeance. “That’s why he was trying to leave,” said Ward. “When my son pulled out, he was heading to the airport to come to me, but they killed him.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Kwengface and Giggs connect in "Water" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Trina gives fans a taste of early '00s Miami as she performs on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Shordie Shordie recruits Kay Flock for new "UK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

DJ Holiday recruits Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis for "No Stress"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Kali schools the competition in new “Area Codes” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Studio Sessions | Bren reveals Cordae and Anderson .Paak have more music together

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.07.2023

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
BTB Savage
Rap
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo is "fueled by The Rocket" on sophomore album dedicated to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Pop Smoke murderer pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in juvenile hall

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Kwengface and Giggs connect in "Water" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Trina gives fans a taste of early '00s Miami as she performs on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Shordie Shordie recruits Kay Flock for new "UK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

DJ Holiday recruits Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis for "No Stress"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Kali schools the competition in new “Area Codes” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Studio Sessions | Bren reveals Cordae and Anderson .Paak have more music together

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.07.2023

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More