Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

The pressure of facing possible jail time has led former President Donald Trump to continue his tirades against anyone who dares to go against him. Those people include Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, each of whom is Black.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trump was arrested and formally indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday (April 4). He pleaded not guilty to the felony charges brought against him by Bragg during the unprecedented Manhattan court hearing. The media spectacle is the first time Trump has faced substantial consequences in connection with probes into an alleged money scheme to conceal his extramarital affairs. He also stands accused of criminal conduct in his efforts to spread misinformation about voting in 2016.

Hours after he appeared in court, the former reality TV personality addressed his supporters in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He debunked the claims of wrongdoing and unleashed demeaning remarks against the three elected officials. His comments about Willis expressed a great amount of indignation.

“They’ve got a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call,” he said. The remark is in reference to a phone call he had with Georgia elections officials, such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he implored them to find 11,780 votes to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

He doubled down on demeaning Willis in a post on Truth Social. “The racist district attorney in Atlanta, Fani T. Willis, one of the most dangerous and corrupt cities in the U.S., is now calling the Georgia Legislature, of course, RACIST because they want to make it easier to remove and replace local rogue prosecutors who are incompetent, racist, or unable to properly do their job,” Trump said. “This is a great development for Georgia but also other parts of the country. Congratulations to the Georgia Legislature for having the courage to act boldly, fairly, and fast!”

On Wednesday (April 5), Willis addressed Trump’s comments in an exclusive interview with Atlanta news station WSB-TV. “The comment does not concern me at all. It’s ridiculous in nature,” Willis told the outlet. She noted that she is largely unbothered because, like any other citizen, he has the right to free speech. “I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and say what he likes. People have the right to say whatever they choose to say as long as it does not rise to the level of threats against myself, my staff, or my family,” she added.

In November, the disgraced politician announced his bid for reelection. His next in-person court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nashville council will vote to reinstate expelled Black Democrat in state legislature

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas says he was advised that he didn't have to disclose luxury trips

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Barack Obama calls the expulsion of Black Tennessee Democrats "a sign of weakness"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Tennessee GOP expels Black members from House after gun control protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife secretly enjoyed luxury trips paid for by a GOP megadonor

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

The DA's office and New York judge involved in Donald Trump's arraignment get extra security after threats

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump’s arrest years after his call for the then-teen’s execution

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nashville council will vote to reinstate expelled Black Democrat in state legislature

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas says he was advised that he didn't have to disclose luxury trips

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Barack Obama calls the expulsion of Black Tennessee Democrats "a sign of weakness"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Tennessee GOP expels Black members from House after gun control protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife secretly enjoyed luxury trips paid for by a GOP megadonor

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

The DA's office and New York judge involved in Donald Trump's arraignment get extra security after threats

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump’s arrest years after his call for the then-teen’s execution

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Woody McClain says he wants to produce music and movies next

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More