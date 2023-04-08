The pressure of facing possible jail time has led former President Donald Trump to continue his tirades against anyone who dares to go against him. Those people include Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, each of whom is Black.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trump was arrested and formally indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday (April 4). He pleaded not guilty to the felony charges brought against him by Bragg during the unprecedented Manhattan court hearing. The media spectacle is the first time Trump has faced substantial consequences in connection with probes into an alleged money scheme to conceal his extramarital affairs. He also stands accused of criminal conduct in his efforts to spread misinformation about voting in 2016.

Hours after he appeared in court, the former reality TV personality addressed his supporters in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He debunked the claims of wrongdoing and unleashed demeaning remarks against the three elected officials. His comments about Willis expressed a great amount of indignation.

“They’ve got a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call,” he said. The remark is in reference to a phone call he had with Georgia elections officials, such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he implored them to find 11,780 votes to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

He doubled down on demeaning Willis in a post on Truth Social. “The racist district attorney in Atlanta, Fani T. Willis, one of the most dangerous and corrupt cities in the U.S., is now calling the Georgia Legislature, of course, RACIST because they want to make it easier to remove and replace local rogue prosecutors who are incompetent, racist, or unable to properly do their job,” Trump said. “This is a great development for Georgia but also other parts of the country. Congratulations to the Georgia Legislature for having the courage to act boldly, fairly, and fast!”

On Wednesday (April 5), Willis addressed Trump’s comments in an exclusive interview with Atlanta news station WSB-TV. “The comment does not concern me at all. It’s ridiculous in nature,” Willis told the outlet. She noted that she is largely unbothered because, like any other citizen, he has the right to free speech. “I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and say what he likes. People have the right to say whatever they choose to say as long as it does not rise to the level of threats against myself, my staff, or my family,” she added.

In November, the disgraced politician announced his bid for reelection. His next in-person court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4.